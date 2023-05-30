Dineo Rakana is taking steps to ensure that she gets the help she deserves after her concerning Instagram posts last week

The Kaya 959 Breakfast show presenter raised concerns when she revealed that she has been battling depression

According to those close to the situation, Dineo is currently admitted to a mental health clinic in Pretoria

Dineo Ranaka is reportedly admitted to a mental health clinic after her concerning posts about battling depression and contemplating suicide a few times.

The star received an outpouring of love from fellow celebrities including Kelly Khumalo, Minnie Dlamini and her sister Manaka Ranaka.

Mzansi came out in full force to show support for Dineo Ranaka after she showed her vulnerable side. Taking to her Instagram page, the radio and television personality said that she understood people who committed suicide.

According to ZAlebs, Ranaka sources close to the star revealed that she is taking the necessary steps to ensure that she is back to her normal self again. The source revealed that the Kaya 959 presenter is currently admitted to a mental health clinic in Pretoria.

"She appreciates all the messages she has received from everyone. She hasn't been able to respond to everyone, but she is fighting. She is really fighting. She is in Pretoria at the clinic from today. She will be okay. Dineo is a fighter; everyone knows that."

Dineo Ranaka reportedly urged people to speak up when battling depression

Zimoja reported that the radio personality has always urged her fans to speak up and seek help when feeling depressed. She said:

"Please talk to your people when you're not okay, particularly If you're employed and you have bosses who care. I have questioned myself whether I'm okay or I'm not okay, I've healed from certain pains, or I've not healed from certain pains... I've started understanding depression deeper."

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above. Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Dineo Ranaka’s brother Ranaka Ranaka shows support to sis after opening up about Her battle with depression

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka's family has shown her love after raising concerns with her latest posts about her struggle with depression.

The Kaya 959 host's brother, Ranaka Ranaka, took to his Twitter account to show support for his sister. The message was short but touched many people who have been worried about Dineo after speaking candidly about her deteriorating emotional well-being.

