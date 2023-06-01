Zahara recently got candid about how the nasty comments from social media trolls have impacted her life

Speaking during a recent tell-all interview, the controversial singer admitted that she even battled depression

She also addressed those saying they made her popular and made her who she is saying her gift came from God

Zahara has gone through a lot over the past months. The singer who has admitted that she hit rock bottom and even begged for gigs to save her home is finally opening up.

Zahara reveals that she battled depression due to nasty comments from online trolls

Social media trolls love bullying celebrities by making hurtful comments. Many seem to forget that just like all of us, celebrities and humans too and have feelings.

Zahara has been in the media for all the wrong reasons, from her fallout with DJ Sbu to admitting she was broke after her house was on the verge of repossession.

According to TimesLIVE, popular singer Zahara recently opened up about the effects of life as a celebrity. The Loliwe singer who was talking to Tbo Touch on Metro FM said she battled depression because of the people dragging her personal life. She said:

"People go through depression whether I know it or don't know it. There's no way I did not go through depression. There's no way that I did not feel what you guys were saying to me, the daggers that you were pointing at me and digging me, that I did feel no pain."

Zahara shares message to people saying they made her popular

The controversial singer also took the opportunity to set some records straight. The As I Rise star addressed those saying they "gave her a name" and made her popular. She said her gift came from God and He will take her back to her glory days.

