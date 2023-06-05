Dineo Ranaka was heavily blasted following reports that the star discharched herself from a mental health clinic in Pretoria

According to the information circulating on social media, Ranaka had a heated exchange with one of the nurses after suspecting that she was being recorded

Reacting to the news, fellow radio presenter said people should show a little grace towards Dineo because she is going through a lot

Dineo Ranaka trended for the wrong reasons on social media after reports that she discharged herself from the mental health clinic she was admitted to.

Dineo Ranaka allegedly checks herself out of mental health clinic after altercation with a staff member

Sunday World reported that the Kaya 959 breakfast show presenter left the institution three days after being admitted. A source close to the publication noted that Dineo Ranaka had a fight with a health worker after she suspected that she was being recorded.

The argument allegedly escalated when the health worker said Dineo Ranaka should not project her issues on him.

Anele Mdoda defends Dineo Ranaka after she was dragged for checking out of a mental health facility in Pretoria

Social media users came out huns blazing at Dineo Ranaka. Many accused the star of being too controlling and a bully. Anele Mdoda took to her timeline to share her two cents on the issue.

According to TimesLIVE, the Anele and the Club host said South Africans should show remorse towards Dineo Ranaka because she admitted that she is going through a rough patch. She tweeted:

"I would have liked to see a little grace towards uDineo no matter how wrong you seem to believe she is. She has said, I am not okay, I need light and I am going through a rough time and here we are peeking into a really sensitive and fragile time. Love people especially when YOU believe they don’t deserve it ."

Dineo Ranaka’s family says she is fighting following reports that she was admitted to a mental health clinic

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka is reportedly admitted to a mental health clinic after her concerning posts about battling depression.

The star received an outpouring of love from fellow celebrities including Kelly Khumalo, Minnie Dlamini and her sister Manaka Ranaka.

Mzansi came out in full force to show support for Dineo Ranaka after she showed her vulnerable side.

