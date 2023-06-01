Anele Mdoda has been serving body goals on the timeline and her followers love her for motivating them

The radio and television personality recently had peeps talking when she posted a snap showing off her incredible figure

Reacting to the saucy snaps she shared on her Twitter page, social media users said they could see noticeable changes on the star's body

Anele Mdoda is working hard to keep in shape and is making sure her fans see the results. The Celebrity Game Night presenter recently shared a saucy snap that had the men on her timeline drooling.

Anele Mdoda flaunts her incredible curves in stunning sheer dress

Anele Mdoda has always been about body positivity and she embraces her body, flaws and all. The star who always makes sure she responds to trolls body shaming her is now sharing jaw-dropping snaps of her body.

According to SowetanLIVE, Anele let fans in on her secret to weight loss stating that she has an eating plan in place and plays tennis and boxing.

Taking to her Twitter page on 1 June the seasoned media personality shared a saucy picture rocking a sheer mini dress. She revealed in the post that she had just arrived in London.

"Just touched down in London Town."

Anele Mdoda's fans can't get enough of star's saucy pictures

Social media users reacted to the star's post. Many lauded Anele Mdoda for serving body goals.

@XUFFLER said:

"Not bad but definitely not WOW."

@ymogwere added:

"Didn't dress up your age though ."

@_olemi wrote:

"If that's how someone touch down in London. I think I have touched London many times."

The Masked Singer SA star Anele Mdoda opens up about toxic ex-boyfriend who stalked her using her iPhone

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda revealed that her insecure ex-boyfriend used to track her.

According to TimesLIVE, during a recent episode of the 947 Breakfast Club, The Masked Singer SA producer discussed the mind-puzzling story. The radio host said her ex-boyfriend was constantly aware of her whereabouts.

Mdoda got suspicious of how he always knew who she was with and where she spent most of her time.

