Anele Mdoda had her social media followers salivating when she shared a picture showing off her snatched waist

The Celebrity Game Night host attributed her stunning figure to her new pair of high-waisted jeans

Fans quickly googled how much the jeans cost and many were floored after finding out that they cost more than R2K

Anele Mdoda is the girl she thinks she is. The media personality had Mzansi at a standstill when she showed off her perfect hourglass figure in a recent photo.

Anele Mdoda had peeps talking when she flaunted her hourglass figure. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

The mother of one posted a bathroom selfie rocking a stunning pair of jeans that had everyone rushing to google the price.

Anele Mdoda shows off her snatched waist in stunning black jeans

Taking to her Twitter page, the stunner posted a bathroom mirror selfie showing the outfit for the day. Social media users couldn't help but notice how snatched her waist was.

Anele being a sister's keeper shared the plug for the jeans and even confessed that she looked snatched because of the jeans. She wrote:

"Here are the Freddy Jeans. Decide nani cause we know I ain’t this snatched. High waist what what. Not sure they are called for real but I’m sure they will know."

Anele Mdoda's fans react to the price of the star's jeans

As expected, fans flooded to the Freddy Jeans website to take a look at how much a pair of jeans was going for.

Many returned to Anele's timeline with hilarious comments about how they don't afford them.

@Ziggy_Diver1 commented:

"This is the definition of hard work pays off!!! What a beautiful result Anele and congratulations on this achievement. ."

@Binkz_McLesh commented:

"Please take us through your weightloss journey if you've not done so already.. You look incredible ."

Anele Mdoda secures major gig with top South African company, star can’t wait to make a change

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda is all about making a change in society and securing the bag. The seasoned media personality had her followers ecstatic when she announced that she had secured a major gig.

Anele is known for always being vocal and not sugarcoating her options, hence her new appointment as an ambassador for 1st For Women.

