The sentencing of a truck driver who crashed into a bakkie carrying 18 children and two adults will be held at the Pongola Magistrates Court

Sibusiso Siyaya was found guilty of 20 counts of murder, reckless and negligent driving, as well as fleeing the accident scene

Footage of the 2022 accident showed the truck overtaking another truck on a double barrier line before ramming into a bakkie

The sentencing of the truck driver who was found guilty of the murder of 20 people in 2022 was underway at the Pongola Magistrate Court on 15 May 2024. Images: Stock Images

The sentencing of a truck driver who crashed into a bakkie full of schoolchildren will be held at the Pongola Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal on 15 May 2024.

Truck driver found guilty of murder

According to ZiMOJA, Sibusiso Siyaya was found guilty of 20 counts of murder, reckless and negligent driving, as well as fleeing the accident scene.

Dashcam footage, which captured the 2022 accident, showed Siyaya's truck overtaking another truck on a double barrier line before ramming into a bakkie occupied by 18 children and two adults. According to Algoa FM, the learners were between the ages of five and 12.

A Road Traffic Management Corporation report found that Siyaya overtook several vehicles on stretches of road where it is prohibited and drove into oncoming traffic for 1.2 km.

@sbuddha777 asked:

“Was his truck found healthy and sound roadworthy? All was his fault? I smell scapegoating.”

@uMaster_Sandz pointed out:

“This case took too long ”

@msholozi_zuma added:

“This happened 2 years ago; it was a painful tragedy to witness.”

@Sobhuza87 wondered:

“Again, his company is also guilty. Why would they award drivers for making more loads because that incentive program is the one that causes accidents.”

@Oz_MaSiya said:

“21 Lives gone, just like that. Some people don't value life.”

