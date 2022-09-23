Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula revealed that the truck driver involved in the deadly Pongola crash thoughtlessly drove in oncoming traffic for 1.2 km

Mbalula revealed the details of the accident during a press briefing at the crash site on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal

A report from the Road Traffic Management Corporation ultimately concluded that driver error was a significant cause of the collision

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PONGOLA - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed that the coal truck driver that caused the horrific Pongola crash on Friday, 16 September drove in oncoming traffic for approximately 1.2km.

Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed that the truck driver who caused a collision killing 21 people drove in oncoming traffic for 1.2km. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images & Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula disclosed the particulars surrounding the collision during a press conference at the scene of the accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

SABC News reported that the horror accident claimed the lives of 18 pupils and two adults after the coal truck collided head-on with a bakkie that was transporting the children.

The 28-year-old driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, appeared in the Pongola Magistrates court, where he is facing 20 charges of culpable homicide.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to a report from the Road Traffic Management Corporation, Siyaya overtook several vehicles on stretches of road where it is prohibited.

While reading the report, Mbalula revealed that Siyaya's reckless behaviour forced the drivers of other vehicles to swerve out of the way as Siyaya made no attempts to return to his lane, TimesLIVE reports.

Mbalula added that while Siyaya's actions were highly reckless, the driver transporting the 18 pupils did so illegally.

Mbalula said:

"Regulation 250 of the National Road Traffic Act of 1996 prohibits transportation of school children or any other person in a goods compartment of a vehicle for a reward.”

Mbalula said the incident highlights the importance of appropriate scholar transport in SA.

The report ultimately found that driver error was a major contributing factor in the deadly crash.

The Transport Minister said the report would be handed over to the director of public prosecutions and the senior public prosecutor.

South Africans weigh in on the revelation that Siyaya drove on oncoming traffic for 1.2km

South Africans are still in disbelief over the deadly crash, with some saying that trucks shouldn't be allowed on the road.

Here are some comments:

@Peterman43 commented:

"Mbalula says this collision was driver error. I call it mass murder."

@codesaG added:

"Eish these drivers neh"

@benpooler said:

"If Transnet worked, we would have far fewer trucks on the road."

Pongola accident: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula reveals cause of deadly crash to be driver error

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the cause of the horrific accident on the N2 near Pongola, which left 21 people dead, was found to be driver error.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, speaking at a media briefing at the accident site, said an investigation into the crash established the cause.

The 28-year-old driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, allegedly overtook multiple vehicles before colliding with the bakkie that the victims were in, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News