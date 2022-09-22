Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the accident that left 19 children and adults dead was human error

The 28-year-old driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, allegedly overtook multiple vehicles before colliding with the bakkie

A concerned citizen said that the deadly crash could have been avoided had the government listened earlier

KWAZULU-NATAL - The cause of the horrific accident on the N2 near Pongola, which left 21 people dead, was found to be driver error.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed the cause of the Pongola accident. Image: @GovernmentZA & Getty image

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, speaking at a media briefing at the accident site, said an investigation into the crash established the cause.

The 28-year-old driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, allegedly overtook multiple vehicles before colliding with the bakkie that the victims were in, News24 reported.

Angry residents believe their calls for the government to attend to the issue of trucks on the N2 fell on deaf ears and resulted in the deadly accident.

A concerned citizen told EWN that the crash could have been avoided had the government listened to the Pongola community.

The KwaZulu-Natal government visited the victims’ families and will assist them with funeral arrangements.

Mzansi reacts to the accident:

@SimplySteve_13 said:

“Error? kante how do you define the word “Error”?”

@Zodwaonly wrote:

“Terrible incident. Driver error is an obvious conclusion. Kodwa ke there could have been mechanical i.e. brake failure that won’t be investigated now that the obvious is mentioned. Just saying. May the souls of the departed rest in peace and their families be comforted.”

@Waltersonboy added:

“These truck drivers have been reported numerous times and it doesn’t look like Mbalula has any ideas on how to deal with them.”

