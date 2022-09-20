Operation Dudula in KwaZulu-Natal wants companies to stop hiring foreign nationals as truck drivers

The anti-immigration group's sentiments come after 21 people were killed after a truck driver drove into the truck they were travelling in

Operation Dudula says it wants the truck company to compensate the affected families

DURBAN - Operation Dudula has extended its mandate following a horrific truck accident in Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal. The anti-immigration group has called on companies to stop hiring foreign nationals.

On Friday, 16 September, a truck crashed into a bakkie transporting school children. The accident resulted in the deaths of 19 pupils, the bakkie driver, and a teacher's assistant.

The KZN Operation Dudula structure condemned the accident and vowed to visit the affected families, according to TimesLIVE. Provincial chairperson Mfanafuthi Dumakude added that the organisation would also contact the truck company on behalf of the families to ensure that the families are compensated.

The organisation believes the truck driver should have never been hired because he is allegedly an undocumented foreign national. The truck driver fled the scene shortly after the accident but was arrested on Sunday, 18 September.

Dumakude added that Operation Dudula wants all foreign nationals in KZN to leave the province by December. The anti-immigration group further stated that foreign nationals have been responsible for several terrible accidents and referenced an accident in Pinetown that claimed the lives of 15 people.

According to EWN, the 28-year-old truck driver Siyabonga Siyaya made his first court appearance on Monday, 19 September, for his bail application. However, the National Prosecuting Authority stated that it would oppose Siyaya's bail while more evidence is being gathered.

