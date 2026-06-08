An Instagram clip shows a US woman reacting in shock after spotting pork trotters at a South African butchery

Pig’s feet are high in protein and collagen, linked to possible health benefits, but may carry small risks if overconsumed

Comment section splits between people normalising the dish and others sharing how it’s eaten across different cultures worldwide

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mich experienced a culture shock at a butchery in South Africa. Image: @matteoandmicha

Source: Instagram

An American woman visiting a South African butchery found what she believed to be an unusual meat display. Viewers weighed in on her take.

An Instagram video posted by @munchwithmicha on 07 June 2026 shows an American woman, Mich, walking through a South African butchery where she spots pork trotters on display. She reacts in disbelief as she films the product section, saying she has never seen anything like it before. The caption reads:

“Craziest thing we’ve seen at a butchery! Would you try them?!”

There are health benefits to eating pig's feet.

Source: Getty Images

Nutrition, benefits, and risks of pig's feet

Pig’s feet (trotters) are eaten in many cultures and need slow cooking to break down their tough skin and connective tissue, which releases collagen linked to potential benefits like improved skin, joint health, and muscle support. They are high in protein and fat, contain minerals like iron, zinc, and vitamin B12, and have almost no carbs or fibre.

While some studies suggest collagen may support skin elasticity, joint pain relief, and muscle strength, pigs’ feet may also contain small traces of heavy metals from bones. These levels are generally considered low when eaten in moderation, but overconsumption could pose potential risks.

View the Instagram video below:

Users question the location and context

Commenters came with questions and reactions about where the video was filmed, while others normalised trotters in different cultures. This is what viewers said on her page:

deadrabbit2846 wrote:

“Where in South Africa? Botswana? Namibia? Eswatini? Lesotho?”

liebenbl stated:

“Trotters are eaten all over the world, in American southern soul food, China, the Philippines, Latin America, the Caribbean, it's nothing strange.”

reallyineedaname said:

“Truth be told, American grocery stores are so sanitized in the selections that are offered. Point, I live in SoCal, but Mexican ingredients can only be found in the ‘ethnic’ ingredients section... Lamb chops are not a normal item in my local grocery store, Vons. Apparently, it’s only stocked at Easter! 🤦🏻‍♂️ Miss Woolies!”

senpai_slay69 joked:

"Ask them for a smiley.”

waldodk said:

“Pretty normal in the US south, called chitlins.”

gillian_price23 reacted:

“Gross”

may8e_it5_ar13 simply responded:

“I work there 👏”

More Briefly News Stories on Food

A Briefly News report warns that South Africans may soon pay more for braai essentials as food prices continue rising, with a new Braai Index showing increases driven mainly by higher fuel and electricity costs.

A TikTok video showing alleged rotten food handling at a Tshwane restaurant sparked outrage online after viewers claimed staff were exposed preparing or serving spoiled ingredients, including claims of expired meat being used in food preparation.

A Briefly News report describes how Orania’s annual mass farm braai carnival attracted large crowds, with residents and visitors gathering for food, music, and community festivities in a lively street-style celebration.

Source: Briefly News