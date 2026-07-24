The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds across parts of KwaZulu-Natal, valid for Friday, 24 July 2026

Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are forecast, driven by a cold front and a ridging high-pressure system moving over the province

Mariners, motorists, and high-sided vehicle operators face the greatest risk during the severe weather period

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SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for KZN. Images: MarianVejcik and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds over KwaZulu-Natal, effective from 24 July 2026, between 04:00 and 23:59.

The warning was posted on the SAWS social media accounts on 23 July 2026, citing a combination of a cold front and a ridging high-pressure system expected to drive strong southerly to south-westerly winds across north-eastern KZN and surrounding coastal and interior areas. The severe weather comes weeks after snow and damaging winds hit the Eastern Cape.

Wind speeds and transport risks

Sustained wind speeds of approximately 40 km/h are forecast, with gusts reaching as high as 80 km/h at their peak. SAWS warned that falling trees could obstruct transport routes and disrupt travel services across the province. High-sided vehicles are considered particularly vulnerable on exposed roads, elevated routes, and bridges where crosswinds pose a direct hazard to vehicle stability. Motorists travelling through affected areas are urged to exercise caution and allow additional travel time where possible.

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Danger at sea

Maritime operators face heightened risks during the warning period. SAWS cautioned that small vessels could take on water or capsize under the forecast conditions. Small harbours and ports across the KZN coastline may also experience temporary operational disruptions as the weather system moves through. The weather service called on members of the public, motorists, and those operating at sea to remain alert throughout Friday.

Conditions into the weekend

Cold to cool conditions are expected to persist into Saturday, with rainfall forecast across several parts of the province. Despite the front's passage, SAWS noted that isolated areas within KwaZulu-Natal could experience relatively warmer temperatures over the same period.

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South Africans dread cold weather spell

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the cold front which impacted South Africa, bringing snow and significantly lower temperatures. As South Africans prepare for another winter blast, reactions highlight a mix of dread and nostalgia for past winter conditions.

Source: Briefly News