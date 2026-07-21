A stronger cold front will bring cold, wet and windy weather to the south-west by Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop over the interior, moving slowly eastward through the week

Freezing levels will drop low enough for snow over the southern Drakensberg and Lesotho

People stand next to a road taking pictures of the unusually heavy snowfall on the mountains around the Bo-Swaarmoed Pass near Ceres on July 8, 2024. Image: RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are bracing for another blast of winter after a TikTok weather update warned of snow and freezing cold this week. The Vox Weather Girls posted the update on 20 July 2026, revealing that an Atlantic high-pressure system will drive cold fronts across the country. Freezing levels will drop low enough for snow over the southern Drakensberg and Lesotho.

Rain and snow spreading across the country

The cold front will reach Cape Town on Thursday afternoon before spreading along the southern coastline by Friday. Most areas will see less than 5mm of rain, but the southern coastline and parts of the Western Cape could get heavier falls. Cape Town temperatures will drop to just 14 degrees on Thursday.

The Cape provinces and Free State will feel the cold first, with daytime temperatures staying below 20 degrees. Gauteng will stay milder, with Pretoria and Rustenburg reaching 24 degrees on Tuesday.

By Thursday, the cold air will spread into central and western regions, pushing temperatures down into the mid to upper teens. KwaZulu-Natal and the Lowveld will remain warmer, with areas like Musina still climbing close to 30 degrees.

Reactions to the Weather Girls' post poured in, with many South Africans saying they are dreading another cold snap. Several users called this the warmest winter they can remember despite the coming cold front.

Others questioned why Limpopo has stayed so hot for this time of year. Some blamed El Niño for the strange mix of heat and cold this season. A few Cape Town residents said they miss the days of steady winter rain.

Watch the update below:

More about Mzansi weather

The Weather Girls posted a TikTok video on 15 July 2026 warning that El Niño is developing and strengthening fast.

Last month, SA experienced cool to cold conditions across most of the country this week, with isolated showers in parts of the North West and Gauteng,

A strong cold front moved in, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures during the weekend of 26 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News