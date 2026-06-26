A strong cold front is moving in from Friday, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures as the weekend unfolds

The Western Cape is expected to take the brunt of the system, with foggy conditions, rain, and strengthening winds setting in

Weather officials are urging South Africans to get ready for a harsh winter spell

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A drop in temperatures is expected this weekend. Image: @peopleimages

Source: Getty Images

A strong cold front is expected to push into South Africa from the south-west by the weekend, with early signals already pointing to a sharp drop in temperatures from Friday into Sunday.

According to a TikTok forecast by @vox_weather_girls, the system is expected to bring a mix of fog, heavy showers, and gusty winds, especially over the Western Cape and southern coastal regions.

“We are currently tracking the first proper cold front since the winter started, expected to slam the Western Cape on Sunday,” the video notes.

Forecasters say a cut-off low-pressure system is already sliding over southern Namibia and will move across parts of South Africa heading into Friday and Saturday, setting the stage for the main cold front. Conditions ahead of the front are expected to stay mostly dry across large parts of the country on Saturday, but instability will already be building.

“A mainly dry Saturday for South Africa… but a very slim chance of light rain under cloud.”

The Weather Girls shared the forecast. Image: @vox_weather_girls

Source: TikTok

Wind and heavy rain are expected on Sunday

Before the cold front arrives, fog is expected along the west coast and in parts of the interior, including Cape Town, with scattered misty conditions also possible further east.

The main cold front is expected to slam into the south-western coastline on Sunday, bringing widespread showers, strong winds, and locally heavy rainfall. A noticeable drop in temperatures is expected across the Cape provinces into Monday, with icy conditions spreading inland. Daytime highs in parts of the Western Cape may struggle to rise above the mid-teens, while inland areas could experience single-digit morning temperatures.

South Africans urged to prepare as winter cold fronts intensify.

A South African winter survival guide states how unprepared many households are for the country’s cold fronts, which bring icy mornings, draughty homes, and sudden temperature drops between May and August. While winters are milder than in many parts of the world, poor insulation in typical homes makes the cold feel more intense, especially in the Western Cape and Highveld regions.

Practical tips include insulating homes with thick curtains, rugs, and draft blockers, as well as using gas or electric heaters, hot water bottles, and electric blankets to retain warmth. Longer-term improvements such as ceiling insulation, solar water heaters, and double glazing are also recommended.

On clothing, layering with beanies, warm socks, long underwear, and coats is advised to cope with cold fronts. The guide also stresses the importance of warm comfort food like stews, malva pudding, and hot drinks to maintain morale. Overall, it frames winter preparedness as a mix of practical home adjustments, proper gear, and lifestyle habits to stay warm, healthy, and comfortable through the season.

View the TikTok post below:

Mzansi questions ‘proper cold front’ claim

South Africans discussed the strength of the approaching system. This is what Mzansi had to say on the page:

Sandyngema asked:

“Proper? 😳😳😳 What was happening all along Ma’am”

Shai_2810 🇿🇦 commented:

"What do you mean, 'first proper cold front since Winter started?" Ma'am 😳😳 The ones we had were rehearsals?"

Liz | Booktok 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Finally 😭😭😭 it's not been cold enough for winter."

empathogen said:

"Uber is laughing as we speak(prices are gonna skyrocket"

Witty_Kit said:

"What do you mean, 'The first proper cold front" 😳😳😳😳"

More Briefly News on weather

South Africa is expected to experience a mix of cold temperatures, scattered showers, strong winds and generally unsettled winter weather conditions across several provinces during the week as a cold front and associated systems move through the country.

The South African Weather Service has issued multiple weather warnings as temperatures continue to drop across several provinces, with cold conditions, rain and strong winds expected to persist as a winter cold front system affects large parts of the country.

The South African Weather Service has warned of a sudden and widespread change in weather conditions as a cold front moves across the country, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures along with rain, strong winds and generally unsettled winter weather in several provinces.

Source: Briefly News