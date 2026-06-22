The South African Weather Service has warned of cool to cold conditions across most of the country this week, with isolated showers expected in parts of the North West and Gauteng

Forecaster Jacqueline Modika confirmed Gauteng experienced its sharpest overnight temperature drop, with only marginal recovery expected from Tuesday onwards

A second upper air system is forecast to bring another round of isolated showers to the western half of the North West Province by Thursday and into Friday

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SOUTH AFRICA — The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast cool to cold temperatures across much of the country this week, with isolated light showers expected in parts of the North West and Gauteng as an upper air system moves through the region.

The South African Weather Service has forecast cool to cold conditions across much of the country this week, with isolated showers expected in parts of Gauteng. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to JacarandaFM, SAWS forecaster Jacqueline Modika said the weather system will bring intermittent rainfall to affected areas on Sunday and Monday, while most other provinces remain dry.

What to expect this week

Conditions are set to improve slightly from Tuesday, with clearer skies and partly cloudy weather forecast across most regions, though temperatures will remain low.

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"By Tuesday, things clear up, so we just have partly cloudy conditions. It will be cool to cold in most areas, but no further rain is expected," Modika said.

A brief period of stability is anticipated through Wednesday before a second upper air system moves in later in the week.

"Thursday, however, the western half of the North West Province… another upper air system is moving in. The western half is most likely to have a chance of isolated showers, and these may persist into Friday," Modika noted.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga are expected to remain unaffected throughout the week, with no rainfall forecast for either province.

Gauteng temperatures and provincial breakdown

Gauteng recorded its sharpest temperature drop overnight heading into the start of the week, with only a marginal recovery expected from Tuesday.

Modika explained that Gauteng saw the biggest overnight drop in temperatures, with only a modest recovery expected from Tuesday onwards as cool to cold weather continues across the province.

Residents in Gauteng and the North West are advised to prepare for chilly mornings and evenings throughout the week.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the province will begin with patches of fog before partly cloudy skies develop. Western parts of KZN will see isolated showers, while Durban can expect fine conditions with temperatures ranging from 15°C in the morning to 24°C in the afternoon. The UVB sunburn index is expected to remain high along the coast.

The Free State faces cloudy and cold conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers forecast across the province. Bloemfontein is expected to experience temperatures between 9°C and 13°C with thundershowers likely throughout the day.

In the North West, Mahikeng will see cloudy skies with scattered showers and thundershowers, with temperatures ranging from 10°C in the morning to a high of 15°C in the afternoon.

Residents across affected provinces are urged to dress in layers and monitor SAWS updates as conditions evolve throughout the week.

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Source: Briefly News