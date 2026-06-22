US traveller praises South Africa and lists the positives and negatives of travelling to SA

Go2Africa d why SA is a flexible destination across regions and travel styles

Online comments arise as locals defend and challenge Cape Town-focused view

Logan encouraged people to visit South Africa. Image: @loganknnedy

Source: Instagram

Logan Kennedy, a US-based traveller who has visited over 75 countries, has posted a video on 9 June 2026 explaining why South Africa should be a must-visit destination.

Logan says South Africa offers both good and bad, but his overall experience leaned heavily positive after travelling through parts of the Western Cape. Long travel time was one downside, as well as safety perceptions. He noted that his own experience has been without trouble:

"Comes with some pros, comes with some cons. I have two cons to start with. One of them being how long of a trip it is to get there...I never experienced anything unsafe at any point.”

Logan praised South Africa’s outdoor offerings; from affordable safaris and shark diving to penguins and hiking routes along the coast. Cape Town, in particular, stood out for him as a base for exploring.

“Cape Town is my favourite city on the planet.”

Go2Africa breaks down SA’s top travel routes

Travel guide Go2Africa positions South Africa as a mix-and-match destination depending on the type of trip you want, rather than a one-size-fits-all itinerary. It highlights Cape Town and the Winelands for beaches, mountain views, food, and wine experiences, while the Garden Route is framed as a scenic coastal road trip packed with forests, small towns, and outdoor activities.

For wildlife, Kruger National Park is described as the main safari hub for Big Five sightings and classic game drives. It also points to KwaZulu-Natal for warm beaches and safari access, alongside quieter regions like the Eastern Cape and Limpopo for more remote, less tourist-heavy nature experiences.

Overall, the message is that South Africa can be experienced in very different ways depending on whether travellers want cities, coastline, or wildlife-focused adventures.

View the Instagram video below:

Viewers were left divided on his review

Many praised the country while others pushed back on his Cape Town-heavy perspective. This is what Mzansi commented on Logan's page:

andreipretorius agreed:

“Thank you for the honest review. We are proud of our country. 🙏🏻🇿🇦”

silmaparker joked:

“Capetonians blood pressure rising every time you say Affordable 👀”

sandramurphy2220 praised:

“Been to South Africa six times in the last 12 years… Love Cape Town and the bush. Favourite country in the 40+ I’ve visited.”

jm_steenkamp questioned:

“South Africa is so much more than Cape Town 😢 I hope you travelled to the rest as well?”

robby.raptor1148 stated:

“Well, Cape Town is expensive for South Africa”

rosefrosty0000 said:

“Stop telling people about us 😭”

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Source: Briefly News