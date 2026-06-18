A bird’s unusual appearance had a man questioning whether it was even a hadeda at all

The Hadeda family includes a vast number of different species

Mzansi unexpectedly turned the comments section into a wildlife lesson

One comment from a nature conservation student caught major attention

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The man was confused by the sighting. Image: @garfieldzar

Source: TikTok

A man was stunned after he saw a Hadeda that he did not recognize. Mzansi took the chance to educate.

A man spotted what he believed to be a new hadeda species at an Engen garage. In the TikTok video posted on 16 June 2026, @garfieldzar chases after a bird that he doesn't recognise. He says:

"The Hadeda's are evolving. What kind of hadeda species is this? Bro, what are you? Is this an albino hadeda?"

Hadeda's come from the Ibis family. Image: @Beata Whitehead

Source: Getty Images

Africa's different Ibis species

The Hadeda Ibis is one of Africa’s 11 ibis species and belongs to a family of medium-to-large birds known for their long legs, long necks, and distinctive curved bills. Unlike spoonbills, which have broad spoon-shaped beaks, all ibis species have long downward-curving bills specially adapted for finding food hidden beneath mud, soft soil, or shallow water. Their bill tips contain sensitive structures that help them detect tiny movements and vibrations made by prey such as worms, insects, and crustaceans, allowing them to locate food they cannot even see.

Ibises are found in many habitats, especially wetlands, although some species also live in grasslands, forests, and drier areas. They often feed together in groups, slowly probing the ground with their bills while searching for prey. During the breeding season. They become strongly territorial and typically form long-term pair bonds, building nests in trees or dense reedbeds. The hadeda follows many of these same behaviours and is one of the most familiar ibis species in southern Africa due to its adaptability and widespread presence. Records from bird-ringing studies also show that hadedas can live for more than 10 years in the wild.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts

South Africans gave their take on the bird. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:

Rayzor said:

"That's actually an Ibis!"

₴₥₳Ⱬ༒☯★✙😜 wrote:

"I think they are also. leaving 30 June."

its.JORDAN27 commented:

"So a Hadeda bird is actually known as a Hadeda Ibis, but that bird in front of you is known as the African Sacred Ibis (don’t call me a nerd, I’m studying in nature conservation, so I’m just sharing my knowledge)."

Daddy.legs exclaimed:

"kyk what ek doen a blazer" type of hadeda😭"

Chef Zana said:

"That's called a Sacred Ibis. They're as common in South Africa as the Hadeda Ibis."

Hugo added:

"Bro unlocked a new skin."

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Source: Briefly News