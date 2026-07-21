Chioma Nkhubedu shared a video breaking down where South Africans can source affordable packaging supplies

The content creator filmed the informative clip from her home, covering carrier oils, preservatives, and household product materials

South Africans feeling the financial pinch flooded her comments, desperate to start their own side hustles

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young woman taking selfies. Images: Chioma Nkhubedu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A South African content creator is being celebrated online for sharing something many budding entrepreneurs have been searching for. Chioma Nkhubedu posted a straight-to-camera video on 17 July 2026 from her home, pointing viewers to local suppliers for packaging and raw materials needed to start a small business.

The clip, shared on her Instagram, covered a range of product categories, including carrier oils, essential oils, preservatives, and household and personal care items. Chioma used on-screen labels, product images, business logos, and even a Google Maps business listing to help viewers actually find these suppliers, not just know they exist.

Plugging Gaps for Small Business Starters

With the cost of living continuing to climb, more South Africans are looking for ways to earn on the side. Chioma's video tapped directly into that need, giving practical, actionable information rather than vague advice. For anyone wanting to make and sell their own skincare, cleaning products, or personal care items, knowing where to source raw materials and packaging is often the biggest barrier to getting started.

Watch Chioma break down the supplier list here.

Mzansi Loves the Packaging Plug

South Africans in the comments section on her Instagram page showed just how much the video was needed:

@experiment626_l shared:

"May you live a long and healthy life 😍 Thank you ✨"

@lorrfreeman said:

"Wow, thank you so much, my dear sis."

@almost.forget wrote:

"Thank you for telling us!!"

@amance_m reacted:

"Who sent you?! 😍 thanks!!"

@mrsabam30 added:

"Thank you, Chioma 💕 bless you."

A young woman recoridng a vlog in her living room. Images: Chioma Nkhubedu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

More on amazing plugs

Source: Briefly News