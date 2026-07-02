A woman revealed that she replaced her lost matric certificate through Umalusi's online system and received the new certificate just eight days later

A matric certificate remains one of South Africa's most important educational documents, often required for employment, university admissions, and learnerships

The viral video has encouraged many South Africans to consider using online government services, with viewers praising the simple application process

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The visual on the left showed her delivery parcel. Image: @solodateche

Source: TikTok

The video, posted by @solodateche on 28 January 2026, has gained widespread attention after the creator documented her experience of applying for a replacement certificate online and having it delivered to her home little more than a week later. To her surprise, the process was quicker and easier than she expected.

She explained that she initially wanted to visit the Department of Basic Education during the December holidays but found the offices closed. Rather than waiting for government offices to reopen, she decided to explore other options and discovered that she could apply directly through Umalusi, South Africa's quality assurance council responsible for certificates issued by the country's public education system. She wrote:

"This was such a simple procedure. I decided to apply online on the Umalusi website, and I got my certificate delivered to me literally in eight days."

The picture on the left showed the bank purchase of how much she paid. Image: @solodateche

Source: TikTok

Umalusi handles replacement certificates

Although many people associate matric certificates with the Department of Basic Education, replacement certificates are issued by Umalusi, the body responsible for quality assuring and certifying several national qualifications. Individuals who have lost, damaged or had their matric certificates stolen can apply for a replacement through Umalusi's official channels.

Depending on individual circumstances, additional verification may sometimes be required, particularly where older examination records need to be retrieved. Once approved, the replacement certificate can either be collected or delivered, depending on the service selected during the application process.

Online government services continue expanding

The creator's experience also highlights South Africa's broader shift towards digital government services. Over the past few years, several government departments and public entities have introduced online systems that allow citizens to submit applications, upload supporting documents and track progress without visiting physical offices.

The move towards digital services aims to reduce queues, improve turnaround times and make essential public services more accessible to people living far from government offices. While not every application can be completed entirely online, more services are gradually becoming available electronically.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi thanks woman for the plug

The video by user @solodateche quickly attracted thousands of comments from grateful viewers. Many admitted they had postponed replacing their matric certificates because they assumed the process would be frustrating and time-consuming.

Bulie asked:

“How do I register online? What is the website, please?”

Linkie99 commented:

“Could you please share the link to the website?”

Hloniphani_wamutsonga asked:

“Which website?”

Ronin shared:

“It took me three months years ago. Good to know it’s so fast now.”

Lihle_vena671 asked:

“How long does it take if you live in another province?”

Jonathan asked:

“What if someone wants to replace a lost matric statement, not the certificate?”

Sha requested:

“Good evening, can you please help me with the website?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about matric

A matric learner went viral after posting a transition video with her date that went from school uniforms to a jaw-dropping beaded white gown and black suit.

A TikToker named Justin posted a video comparing South African matric dance to American prom style.

King David Victory Park has closed despite its final matric class averaging 3.44 distinctions per pupil.

Source: Briefly News