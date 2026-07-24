Aubrey Modiba has revealed a noticeable new look after marking his birthday with a personal makeover that has fans talking

The Bafana Bafana defender's latest transformation comes just before another demanding season for club and country

Social media reactions followed after the cosmetic dental clinic shared fresh images of the Mamelodi Sundowns star

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Aubrey Modiba has unveiled a brand-new smile after celebrating his birthday with a cosmetic dental makeover. Image: Michael Regan - FIFA via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Aubrey Modiba has unveiled a striking new smile after celebrating his birthday with a cosmetic dental makeover.

The South African international revealed the refreshed look just days after turning 31 on 22 July, with the transformation attracting attention from supporters ahead of the new football season.

Aubrey Modiba reveals smile makeover

According to Soccer Laduma, Modiba visited Fusion Veneer Lab in Woodmead, Johannesburg, where he underwent cosmetic dental treatment that closed the well-known gap between his front teeth. The clinic shared photographs of the defender's new smile on Instagram and wrote:

"Proud to make a Bafana Bafana player smile."

Dental clinic celebrates Bafana Bafana star

In another post shared around Modiba's birthday, the clinic praised the value of confidence, writing:

"Our national treasure. The first thing people notice? Make it count. Some investments pay you back every time you smile."

Modiba has long been recognised by supporters for his trademark smile, so the subtle change quickly drew reactions on social media.

Modiba prepares for new season with fresh confidence

The makeover comes as Modiba prepares for another busy campaign with Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana. The versatile left-sided player will be hoping to add more silverware after another successful spell with the reigning African champions.

With pre-season preparations continuing, the defender heads into the new campaign with a refreshed look alongside his football ambitions.

Aubrey Modiba backs Hugo Broos to stay as Bafana Bafana coach

Briefly News also reported that Aubrey Modiba has thrown his support behind Hugo Broos remaining in charge of Bafana Bafana despite growing speculation over the Belgian coach's future after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender said Broos still has "unfinished business" at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, praising the 74-year-old for changing the team's mentality.

Source: Briefly News