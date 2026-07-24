Socceroos player Cristian Volpato was stopped twice by police in a single night for speeding on the same Sydney road

Volpato's international driver's licence was suspended for six months after the alleged cocaine test result

The incident occurred just weeks after Volpato featured in three of Australia's 2026 World Cup matches

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Australian footballer Cristian Volpato has allegedly tested positive for cocaine following two separate speeding incidents in Sydney on the night of 23 July 2026, according to a report by ABC News.

New South Wales police pulled Volpato over on two occasions during the same evening. He initially returned a negative breathalyser reading at the first stop. However, just two hours later, officers stopped him again after he was caught travelling at 109km/h in a 60km/h zone on Anzac Bridge, nearly double the posted speed limit.

Cocaine Test and Licence Suspension

At that second stop, Volpato allegedly returned a positive result for cocaine. NSW police subsequently issued him with an infringement notice for excess speed, and his international driver's licence has been suspended for a period of six months, effectively barring him from driving anywhere in New South Wales.

As seen in the post below.

Volpato's World Cup and Club Career

The 22-year-old had recently completed his maiden FIFA World Cup campaign, making three appearances for the Socceroos during the 2026 tournament. Before committing his international future to Australia in May 2026, Volpato represented Italy at youth level. He has been on the books of Serie A outfit Sassuolo since joining the club in 2023.

At the time of publication, neither Volpato nor his representatives had publicly commented on the allegations.

Source: Briefly News