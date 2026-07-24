Former Sharks Boss Eduard Coetzee Lands Top Job at One of England’s Biggest Rugby Clubs
- Former Sharks boss Eduard Coetzee has secured one of the biggest executive roles in English rugby after years of climbing the ranks
- The South African administrator is set to help shape the future of a club with a proud history and ambitious plans
- Coetzee has shared what supporters can expect as he prepares for his latest challenge
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Former Sharks boss Eduard Coetzee has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of English rugby giants Saracens, capping a remarkable rise from Durban to one of the biggest administrative roles in the sport.
The English Premiership club confirmed Coetzee's appointment on 24 July 2026, with the South African set to take charge before the start of the 2026/27 season. He arrives from French outfit CA Brive, where he has served as chief executive since July 2024.
Coetzee built his reputation during a lengthy spell with the Sharks, where he spent more than a decade in senior management. His rise through the organisation saw him move from Commercial and Marketing Director to Chief Operating Officer before taking over as CEO in 2019.
Saracens back former Sharks chief to lead new era
Saracens chairman Dominic Silvester said the club had taken its time to identify the right candidate and ultimately chose Coetzee because of his proven track record in rugby administration.
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Speaking on the club's official website, Silvester said:
"We have not rushed into this appointment and have sought out a truly capable, experienced rugby executive."
He added that he had known Coetzee for more than a decade and had witnessed "the tremendous achievements he delivered while at the Sharks". He said he was confident the South African understood Saracens' culture.
Eduard Coetzee outlines plans for Saracens
Looking ahead to his new role, Coetzee said he was honoured to be entrusted with leading one of England's most successful rugby clubs.
He described Saracens as an organisation with a rich heritage and a reputation for excellence, adding that his priority would be to strengthen the platform already in place.
"We have the opportunity to shape a future that honours our history while embracing new ambitions," Coetzee said.
From Sharks prop to English rugby executive
Before moving into administration, Coetzee enjoyed a successful playing career as a prop. He represented the Sharks before spending six years in France with Aviron Bayonnais and Biarritz Olympique, making more than 300 professional appearances.
His latest appointment sees another South African rugby figure take on a prominent leadership role on the international stage.
Former Western Province star Calla Scholtz returns to court
Briefly News also reported that former Western Province rugby star Calla Scholtz has appeared in court after being arrested for allegedly breaching a domestic violence protection order.
The 66-year-old was released on warning on 24 July 2026, with the case postponed to 10 September 2026 for further investigation.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).