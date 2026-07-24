Former Sharks boss Eduard Coetzee has secured one of the biggest executive roles in English rugby after years of climbing the ranks

The South African administrator is set to help shape the future of a club with a proud history and ambitious plans

Coetzee has shared what supporters can expect as he prepares for his latest challenge

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Former Sharks boss Eduard Coetzee has been appointed CEO of English rugby giants Saracens after leading French club CA Brive. Image: Gaspafotos/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Former Sharks boss Eduard Coetzee has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of English rugby giants Saracens, capping a remarkable rise from Durban to one of the biggest administrative roles in the sport.

The English Premiership club confirmed Coetzee's appointment on 24 July 2026, with the South African set to take charge before the start of the 2026/27 season. He arrives from French outfit CA Brive, where he has served as chief executive since July 2024.

Coetzee built his reputation during a lengthy spell with the Sharks, where he spent more than a decade in senior management. His rise through the organisation saw him move from Commercial and Marketing Director to Chief Operating Officer before taking over as CEO in 2019.

Saracens back former Sharks chief to lead new era

Saracens chairman Dominic Silvester said the club had taken its time to identify the right candidate and ultimately chose Coetzee because of his proven track record in rugby administration.

Speaking on the club's official website, Silvester said:

"We have not rushed into this appointment and have sought out a truly capable, experienced rugby executive."

He added that he had known Coetzee for more than a decade and had witnessed "the tremendous achievements he delivered while at the Sharks". He said he was confident the South African understood Saracens' culture.

Eduard Coetzee outlines plans for Saracens

Looking ahead to his new role, Coetzee said he was honoured to be entrusted with leading one of England's most successful rugby clubs.

He described Saracens as an organisation with a rich heritage and a reputation for excellence, adding that his priority would be to strengthen the platform already in place.

"We have the opportunity to shape a future that honours our history while embracing new ambitions," Coetzee said.

Former Sharks boss Eduard Coetzee has been appointed CEO of Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 season. Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

From Sharks prop to English rugby executive

Before moving into administration, Coetzee enjoyed a successful playing career as a prop. He represented the Sharks before spending six years in France with Aviron Bayonnais and Biarritz Olympique, making more than 300 professional appearances.

His latest appointment sees another South African rugby figure take on a prominent leadership role on the international stage.

Former Western Province star Calla Scholtz returns to court

Briefly News also reported that former Western Province rugby star Calla Scholtz has appeared in court after being arrested for allegedly breaching a domestic violence protection order.

The 66-year-old was released on warning on 24 July 2026, with the case postponed to 10 September 2026 for further investigation.

Source: Briefly News