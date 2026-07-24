Calla Scholtz's latest court appearance has put the former Western Province rugby star back in the spotlight as his legal battle continues

The National Prosecuting Authority says the case against Scholtz is still unfolding, with further legal proceedings still to come

The next court date could prove significant as the legal process continues and the case moves into its next stage

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Calla Scholtz has returned to court in a case that has drawn fresh attention to the former rugby player. Image: Paal Post

Source: Getty Images

Former Western Province rugby star Calla Scholtz has appeared in court after being arrested over allegations that he breached a domestic violence protection order. The 66-year-old was released on warning on Friday, 24 July 2026, with strict conditions remaining in place while the case continues.

Scholtz, whose full name is Nicolaas Burgert Scholtz, is facing six counts of allegedly contravening a domestic violence protection order. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the matter has been postponed for further investigation.

Court releases Calla Scholtz on warning

Nova News reports that according to the NPA, Scholtz was arrested on 18 July 2026 before making his first appearance in the Caledon Magistrates' Court on 21 July.

The prosecution said the court ordered him not to contact the complainant and not to enter Greyton, Genadendal or Klein Eike Farm in line with the existing protection order.

The case has been postponed to 10 September 2026 for further investigation.

Calla Scholtz's rugby career remembered

Scholtz made his name as a talented full-back during Western Province's dominant run in the 1980s, helping the side win five successive Currie Cup titles between 1982 and 1986.

He also featured during the Springboks' internal tour in 1985 but never earned an official Test cap. In 1988, he was named SA Rugby Men's Player of the Year.

Scholtz was also in the news in 2016 after illegal abalone was seized from his Greyton property. He later established that a third party had been renting the farmhouse without his knowledge.

His latest case remains before the courts and is expected to resume in September.

The Springboks know who stands in their way after the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw. Image: Hagen Hopkins

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Source: Briefly News