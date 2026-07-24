Nick Mallett weighed in on why Herschel Jantjies kept his place in the Springbok squad while Embrose Papier was released to the Bulls

The former Bok coach pointed to a specific quality Jantjies displayed during last Saturday's Test against Wales at Kings Park

Mallett also acknowledged Papier's individual talent but raised a concern about how the Bulls scrumhalf fits the Springbok system

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett says Herschel Jantjies' continued selection ahead of Embrose Papier comes down to one thing: the speed at which he arrives at the breakdown and clears the ball.

Rassie Erasmus has selected Herschel Jantjies ahead of Embrose Papier for Springboks clash against Argentina. Photo: David Rogers

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Papier was released to the Vodacom Bulls for their fixture against the All Blacks at Loftus on 15 August after Rassie Erasmus left him out of the 43-man squad for the Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on 8 August and the subsequent Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour. Jantjies retained his place in the squad alongside Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach and Morné van den Berg.

Jantjies' breakdown speed sets him apart

Mallett believes the key difference between Herschel Jantjies and Cobus Reinach lies in their speed around the breakdown rather than their overall talent.

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett explained that Jantjies stands out because of how quickly he arrives at the ruck and clears possession. He said the scrumhalf's rapid service allows the Springboks to maintain momentum and launch attacks before opposition defences have time to organise.

Using last weekend's Test against Wales at Kings Park as an example, Mallett noted that the tempo of South Africa's play increased almost immediately after Jantjies replaced Reinach. He said the quicker ball delivery improved the rhythm of the backline and enabled the Boks to play with greater attacking intensity.

According to Mallett, Jantjies is often one of the first players to reach the breakdown after the tackle, allowing him to move the ball before defenders can contest effectively or reset their defensive structure. That urgency, he believes, is one of the scrumhalf's greatest strengths.

Mallett also shared his understanding of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' frequent reference to wanting "wheels" in a scrumhalf. In his view, the term is not about outright sprinting speed in open play but rather the ability to get to the breakdown quickly and deliver fast, accurate service.

Temperament another factor in Jantjies' favour

Mallett believes Jantjies' greatest strength extends beyond his technical ability, pointing to the scrumhalf's composure and experience as major assets in the national setup.

According to Mallett, Jantjies brings a calm presence whenever he takes the field. He noted that the Stormers playmaker has previously held leadership responsibilities and is well accustomed to both the Springbok and Stormers environments. That familiarity, Mallett explained, allows Jantjies to make an impact off the bench without becoming flustered under pressure.

When discussing Papier, Mallett acknowledged the Bulls scrumhalf's undeniable talent but suggested there is another factor influencing the Springbok selectors' thinking. He believes Papier possesses exceptional individual ability, yet may still trail his rivals when it comes to fitting seamlessly into the team's overall structure and building effective combinations with those around him.

Erasmus names 4 players who impressed against Wales

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus hailed four players who impressed in the Springboks' win over Wales in Durban on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Wing Jaco Williams crossed for a try and contributed to another, while prop Carlu Sadie impressed in the scrums and lock Ruben van Heerden was dominant at lineout time.

Source: Briefly News