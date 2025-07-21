Who is Gráinne Hayes? The story of Nigel Farage’s first wife

Meet Gráinne Hayes, the first wife of British politician Nigel Farage, who supported him before he rose to political fame in the UK. They divorced in the 90s, and since then, the leader of the Brexit Referendum has been in a number of high-profile, often controversial, relationships. He once said in 2017:

I’m not married at the moment, let’s put it like that. I think separated is my legal status.

Nigel married Gráinne Hayes in 1988 and divorced in 1997 .

and . Gráinne is an Irish nurse.

Nigel's second wife is Kirsten Mehr , but he is currently dating French Politician Lauren Ferrari.

, but he is currently dating French Politician Lauren Ferrari. He has four kids from his two marriages.

Full name Gráinne Hayes Gender Female Date of birth 1960s Age Early 60s (as of 2025) Place of birth Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Nigel Farage Children 2 Profession Nurse

Gráinne Hayes was born in Ireland

Gráinne was born and raised in Ireland. She was reportedly born during the 1960s.

She first met her future husband and later fell in love in a hospital

Nigel met his future wife, Gráinne, in November 1985 after a serious car accident in Orpington, Kent. Nigel Farage’s first wife was his nurse at Bromley Hospital, and she was 24.

Farage, on the other hand, was a commodities broker in his early twenties. They fell in love during his recovery and spent over a year recovering from his injuries. Farage was hospitalised for two months and had his leg in a cast for 12 months.

Despite a subsequent diagnosis of testicular cancer, Hayes continued to support him. Nigel Farage married her in 1988. He told the Telegraph in 2015:

My recovery was a miserable period: I was put on traction - a series of pulleys and weights - but the treatment saved my leg. It put paid to any more golf - but I married the nurse who treated me. A cliché, I know, but not only did I get my life back, I got a wife.

She and Nigel had two children

Gráinne Hayes' children with Nigel are Samuel, born in 1989, and Thomas, born in 1991. She focused on raising them amidst Farage's busy career. The sons also lead private lives, with Samuel working as an accountant and Thomas previously in City trading.

Gráinne Hayes and Nigel Farage's marriage ended in 1997

Nigel rose to political prominence, which demanded his time away from his family. His growing political ambitions caused some strains between the couple, and they eventually fell out of love.

The former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and Gráinne's nine-year marriage ended in 1997. The real reason for their separation was kept private.

She maintained a private life after the divorce

Gráinne kept a low profile, avoiding media attention and public appearances. She focused on raising her children and maintaining a quiet life. Her last known location was in Rochester, Kent.

Is Nigel Farage married?

Farage is currently separated from his second wife, Kirsten Mehr, a German government bond broker. They met in Frankfurt in 1996 and married in 1999, having two daughters: Victoria, born in 2000 and Isabelle, born in 2005.

Nigel Farage's wife was his parliamentary secretary, and he paid her £27,000 a year from his Parliamentary allowances. They reportedly separated before 2017, with Mehr revealing Farage had moved out of their family home, as the BBC reported.

His demanding career, personal habits of smoking, drinking, clubbing and infidelity also contributed to the separation. She told The Telegraph in 2014:

There is not much time for family life, but we watch him on the telly when we want to see him.

Who is Nigel Farage dating now?

Nigel Farage's girlfriend is Laure Ferrari, a French politician who has worked with several right-wing to far-right organisations. They met in 2007 while Ferrari was working as a waitress in Strasbourg, and Farage encouraged her to pursue a career in politics.

She became his parliamentary assistant, and they reportedly started dating around 2017. Their relationship began in 2011 but became more public in 2017 when they were spotted together at a London pub.

Ferrari had already been staying at Farage's £4 million Chelsea home as a "lodger," as published by The Daily Mail. Nigel is 15 years her senior, but Ferrari has been supportive of Farage's political career.

She travelled to Australia to support him during his stint on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2023. Nigel lives in her house in Clacton. Ferrari told GB News in 2023:

I'm not the secret girlfriend. I do exist, and I do support Nigel.

Farage was alleged to have had an affair with Annabelle Fuller

Nigel's former speechwriter, Annabelle Fuller, claimed to have had a 12-year affair with Farage starting in 2004, but The Daily Mail reported that Farage denied it. The situation became even more contentious when Ferrari and Fuller got into a public spat.

Gráinne Hayes’ ex-husband is a millionaire

As Celebrity Net Worth published, the UK leader has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He accumulated his wealth as a broadcaster, politician, and through other personal investments.

Who is Nigel Farage's wife? He is currently not married but dating Laure Ferrari.

He is currently not married but dating Laure Ferrari. How old is Gráinne Hayes? She is in her early 60s as of 2025.

She is in her early 60s as of 2025. How many wives has Nigel Farage had? Farage has been married twice.

Farage has been married twice. When did Nigel Farage and his wife split up? He split with his first wife in 1997 and with his second wife in 2017.

Gráinne Hayes was the backbone who helped build Nigel's early career in politics. Although they are divorced, she remains a figure of interest due to her role in his early life.

