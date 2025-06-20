Who is Jessica Mauboy's husband? Meet Themeli Magripilis
Jessica Mauboy's husband, Themeli Magripilis, rose to prominence following his marriage to the Australian singer. The duo first met in 2006 and exchanged vows in July 2022 before welcoming their first child, Mia, in January 2025.
I am going to be with him for the rest of my life, whether or not I have the ring.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Themeli Magripilis' profile summary
- Who is Jessica Mauboy's husband?
- Is Jessica Mauboy married?
- What does Jessica Mauboys' husband do for a living?
- How rich is Jessica Mauboy's husband?
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- Jessica Mauboy first met her husband Themeli at a nightclub in her hometown when she was 18 years old.
- The Australian couple exchanged their vows in July 2022 in a private wedding ceremony held at a church in Darwin.
- Themeli maintains a low profile despite being affiliated with a superstar.
Themeli Magripilis' profile summary
|Full name
|Themeli Nickolas Magripilis
|Gender
|Male
|Birthday
|May 3
|Place of birth
|Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia
|Current residence
|Sydney, Australia
|Nationality
|Australian
|Ethnicity
|Greek
|Relationship status
|Married
|Wife
|Jessica Mauboy
|Child
|Mia
|Profession
|Former professional footballer
|Social media
Who is Jessica Mauboy's husband?
The Australian singer is married to Themeli Magripilis, a former professional footballer. The duo, who have been dating since 2006, exchanged vows in 2022 after postponing their wedding for over two years due to COVID-19.
During a 2015 interview with Show + Tell, Jessica revealed that they met at a popular nightclub when her friends dared her to pinch Themeli's bottom. She said,
I was dared to walk across the room in the club and pinch this guy. At the time I didn’t know who he was, but my friends knew of him and thought he was a very handsome man.
A look at Themeli Magripilis' age and nationality
Themeli celebrates his birthday on May 3, but his year of birth is not public. On May 3, 2023, his wife took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday, with a caption,
Happy Birthday to this incredible human. I Love you sooo much!
Themeli was born and raised in Darwin, Australia. He holds Australian nationality.
His wife Jessica Mauboy, age 35 as of June 2025, was born on August 4, 1989, in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, to Therese and Ferdy.
Is Themeli Magripilis Greek?
Jessica Mauboy's spouse is Greek. Jessica is of mixed ethnicity.
Is Jessica Mauboy married?
Jessica married her partner, Themeli Magripilis, in a small ceremony held at Darwin church in 2022. It is the same church where she filmed the music video for her single, Flashback. They later held a 300-guest ceremony in the Mindil Beach Casino.
In an interview with WHO magazine, Mauboy once revealed that she had always wanted her wedding to be in Darwin. She said,
I always knew I wanted to have the wedding in Darwin.
How Themeli Magripilis and Jessica Mauboy met
Themeli and Jessica first met in 2006 when the Aussie singer was 18. She reportedly made the first move by texting him after getting his number from a close friend.
They immediately kick-started their long-distance relationship until early 2009, when she relocated from Darwin to Sydney to pursue her music career. In 2016, Themeli relocated to Sydney, and they moved in together.
In 2019, Themeli proposed to Mauboy on the beach at sunset in his family's hometown of Kalymnos, Greece. She announced their engagement on Instagram with a caption,
The love of my life proposed to me in his family’s home town of Kalymnos, Greece on the beach at sunset.
Does Jessica Mauboy have a child?
Jessica and Themeli have a baby, Mia, born on January 13, 2025. However, Jessica had previously revealed they were expecting a child during a concert at Crown Melbourne in September 2024.
What does Jessica Mauboys' husband do for a living?
Themeli Magripilis is reportedly a former council worker. He is also a former professional footballer who played for various clubs in the Northern Territory.
How rich is Jessica Mauboy's husband?
Themeli Magripilis' net worth is not publicly known. His wife, Jessica Mauboy, has a net worth estimated at $6 million thanks to her impressive career as a top singer and actress.
Trivia
- Jessica Mauboy was a runner-up on the fourth season of Australian Idol in 2006. She signed a recording contract with Sony Music Australia shortly after the reality show.
- Jessica has released five studio albums: Been Waiting (2008), Get 'Em Girls (2010), Beautiful (2013), and Hilda (2019). Her debut album, The Journey, was released in February 2007.
- Themeli had planned to propose to Mauboy a year before when she was at the Eurovision, but she did so in Greece in 2019.
- Before giving birth to her daughter, Jessica revealed how her sisters pressured her to have children.
Jessica Mauboy's husband, Themeli, rose to fame following his almost two-decade relationship with the Australian singer. Themeli, who prefers to maintain a low profile compared to his wife, is a retired football player and council worker. He and his wife recently welcomed a child, Mia, in January 2025.
