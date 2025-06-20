Who is Jessica Mauboy's husband? Meet Themeli Magripilis

Jessica Mauboy's husband, Themeli Magripilis, rose to prominence following his marriage to the Australian singer. The duo first met in 2006 and exchanged vows in July 2022 before welcoming their first child, Mia, in January 2025.

Themeli Magripilis celebrating his birthday on May 3, 2023 (L). Themeli and Jessica celebrating his birthday on May 3, 2021 (R). Photo: @jessicamauboy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Themeli Magripilis' profile summary

Full name Themeli Nickolas Magripilis Gender Male Birthday May 3 Place of birth Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia Current residence Sydney, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Greek Relationship status Married Wife Jessica Mauboy Child Mia Profession Former professional footballer Social media Instagram

Who is Jessica Mauboy's husband?

The Australian singer is married to Themeli Magripilis, a former professional footballer. The duo, who have been dating since 2006, exchanged vows in 2022 after postponing their wedding for over two years due to COVID-19.

During a 2015 interview with Show + Tell, Jessica revealed that they met at a popular nightclub when her friends dared her to pinch Themeli's bottom. She said,

I was dared to walk across the room in the club and pinch this guy. At the time I didn’t know who he was, but my friends knew of him and thought he was a very handsome man.

Themeli and their pet on October 5, 2021. Photo: @jessicamauboy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Themeli Magripilis' age and nationality

Themeli celebrates his birthday on May 3, but his year of birth is not public. On May 3, 2023, his wife took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday, with a caption,

Happy Birthday to this incredible human. I Love you sooo much!

Themeli was born and raised in Darwin, Australia. He holds Australian nationality.

His wife Jessica Mauboy, age 35 as of June 2025, was born on August 4, 1989, in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, to Therese and Ferdy.

Is Themeli Magripilis Greek?

Jessica Mauboy's spouse is Greek. Jessica is of mixed ethnicity.

Themeli Magripilis and Jessica Mauboy at the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star on November 27, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Don Arnold (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Jessica Mauboy married?

Jessica married her partner, Themeli Magripilis, in a small ceremony held at Darwin church in 2022. It is the same church where she filmed the music video for her single, Flashback. They later held a 300-guest ceremony in the Mindil Beach Casino.

In an interview with WHO magazine, Mauboy once revealed that she had always wanted her wedding to be in Darwin. She said,

I always knew I wanted to have the wedding in Darwin.

How Themeli Magripilis and Jessica Mauboy met

Themeli and Jessica first met in 2006 when the Aussie singer was 18. She reportedly made the first move by texting him after getting his number from a close friend.

They immediately kick-started their long-distance relationship until early 2009, when she relocated from Darwin to Sydney to pursue her music career. In 2016, Themeli relocated to Sydney, and they moved in together.

In 2019, Themeli proposed to Mauboy on the beach at sunset in his family's hometown of Kalymnos, Greece. She announced their engagement on Instagram with a caption,

The love of my life proposed to me in his family’s home town of Kalymnos, Greece on the beach at sunset.

Jessica and Themeli having a good time on August 19, 2021 (L). Magripilis and Mauboy on July 13, 2021 (R). Photo: @jessicamauboy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Jessica Mauboy have a child?

Jessica and Themeli have a baby, Mia, born on January 13, 2025. However, Jessica had previously revealed they were expecting a child during a concert at Crown Melbourne in September 2024.

What does Jessica Mauboys' husband do for a living?

Themeli Magripilis is reportedly a former council worker. He is also a former professional footballer who played for various clubs in the Northern Territory.

How rich is Jessica Mauboy's husband?

Themeli Magripilis' net worth is not publicly known. His wife, Jessica Mauboy, has a net worth estimated at $6 million thanks to her impressive career as a top singer and actress.

Magripilis and Mauboy at The Star Sydney on December 8, 2019 (L). Themeli, Jessica and their pet on July 24, 2021 (R). Photo: @jessicamauboy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Jessica Mauboy was a runner-up on the fourth season of Australian Idol in 2006. She signed a recording contract with Sony Music Australia shortly after the reality show.

in 2006. She signed a recording contract with Sony Music Australia shortly after the reality show. Jessica has released five studio albums: Been Waiting (2008), Get 'Em Girls (2010), Beautiful (2013), and Hilda (2019). Her debut album, The Journey , was released in February 2007.

(2008), (2010), (2013), and (2019). Her debut album, , was released in February 2007. Themeli had planned to propose to Mauboy a year before when she was at the Eurovision, but she did so in Greece in 2019.

Before giving birth to her daughter, Jessica revealed how her sisters pressured her to have children.

Jessica Mauboy's husband, Themeli, rose to fame following his almost two-decade relationship with the Australian singer. Themeli, who prefers to maintain a low profile compared to his wife, is a retired football player and council worker. He and his wife recently welcomed a child, Mia, in January 2025.

