Who is Elaine Okamura? Meet Wayne Newton's ex-wife

When Elaine Okamura said "Yes, I do" to renowned singer and actor Wayne Newton in 1968, her life changed forever. Now, over three decades since their divorce, her name still pops up due to his celebrity status. Where is Okamura today, and did she find love again?

Key takeaways

Wayne Newton is one of the most popular singers in the USA, and the highest-grossing entertainer in Las Vegas history .

. Elaine Okamura and Mr. Entertainment were married for about 17 years .

. The exact reason for their divorce remains a mystery .

. Wayne remarried, while Okamura largely stayed away from the spotlight.

Elaine Okamura's profile summary

Full name Elaine Okamura Gender Female Year of birth 1944 Age 81 years old (2025) Birthplace Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Nationality Japanese-American Ethnicity Asian Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Wayne Newton Children 1 Siblings 1 Profession Retired flight attendant

Insights into Elaine Okamura's early life and career

Elaine (81 as of 2025) was born in 1944 in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. Not much is known about Okamura's childhood except that she grew up alongside her sister, Shirley Kajioka. She worked as a flight attendant for an American airline in her youth.

Wayne Newton and Elaine Okamura at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in 1970. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Elaine Okamura's high-profile marriage to Wayne Newton

Okamura and Newton exchanged nuptials on 1 June 1968 at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas and had a reception at the Flamingo Hotel.

At the time, he was purportedly 26 and she was 24. The pair welcomed their daughter, Erin, in 1976. However, after being together for over a decade, they divorced in 1985.

Wayne Newton found love again

Wayne first crossed paths with his now-wife, civil and criminal lawyer Kathleen McCrone, during one of his performances in Las Vegas.

A family member introduced them backstage, leading the pair to start dating. Newton and McCrone tied the knot on 9 April 1994 at Casa de Shenandoah, his 53-acre former home. Together, they have a daughter (Lauren Ashley Newton), who was born in 2002.

Although Kathleen prefers a private lifestyle, she often appears in her husband's social media posts. On 22 March 2017, Wayne to celebrate her special day via a post that read:

Happy birthday to the love of my life, Kat. I am a lucky man. I will always love you!

Newton has been forming in Las Vegas since he was a teenager

At 17, Wayne inked a two-week contract to perform at Las Vegas' Fremont Hotel. This marked the beginning of his successful career in the entertainment industry, which has spanned over six decades.

According to The Washington Post, Newton was more prominent than Francis Sinatra and Elvis Presley in Las Vegas at his peak. Some of his most popular hits include Danke Schoen (1963), Red Roses for a Blue Lady (1965), Summer Wind (1965), Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast (1972) and Years (1980).

His net worth is in the millions, thanks to his illustrious career

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Newton has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Nicknamed The Midnight Idol, he has had over 30,000 sold-out live performances in Vegas.

However, Wayne's journey to becoming a multimillionaire was not linear. He filed for bankruptcy in 1992, flirted with it in 2010, but has since recovered financially.

FAQs

Elaine Okamura and Wayne Newton, who were once regarded as a power couple in the entertainment industry, separated over three decades ago. Below are some frequently asked questions about the ex-pair:

Who was Wayne Newton's first wife?

Newton has been married twice. His first marriage was to Elaine, while his second was to Kathleen. He has two children.

What is Wayne Newton's ethnicity?

Wayne's parents were Patrick Newton (1915-1990) and Evelyn Marie Smith (1921-1985). He is of Welsh, Scottish, English, Irish and German descent.

Does Wayne Newton have a twin brother?

Newton and his late older brother Jerry performed together for many years. Widely recognised as The Newton Brothers, they had a falling out and a strained relationship for a long time before reconciling in Jerry's last days.

Does Wayne Newton still have Arabian horses?

The rich singer mentions music and horses as the two loves in his life. His Arabian horse breeding program, Aramus Arabians, has produced six generations of horses.

Wrapping up

Elaine Okamura is a retired flight attendant who gained notoriety for her marriage to Wayne Newton. However, since their divorce, she has maintained a low-key profile; therefore, little is known about her current whereabouts.

