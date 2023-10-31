Who is Kathleen McCrone, Wayne Newton's spouse? Everything we know

Kathleen McCrone is an American lawyer and the wife of the famous singer Wayne Newton. For nearly four decades since she has been Wayne Newton's spouse, she has remained a supportive and loyal partner who has stood by Newton through his health issues, financial troubles, and legal battles. But what distinguishes her, and what makes her story worth reading?

Wayne Newton and Kathleen McCrone at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kathleen McCrone shot into the limelight following her marriage to an iconic American singer and entertainer. Because of her profession, she has defended her husband in several court cases and remained a major supporter of his business investments.

Kathleen McCrone's profile and bio summary

Full name Kathleen McCrone Gender Female Date of birth 21 March 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth North Olmsted, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 68 Weight in pounds 150 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Body measurements in inches 34 25-34 Father Williams J. McCrone Mother Marilyn Furman Siblings Mary and Tricia Clift McCrone Nationality American Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Wayne Newton Children Lauren Ashley Newton Profession Lawyer Net worth $19 million

Who is Kathleen McCrone?

Wayne Newton's spouse is a Civil and Criminal lawyer from Ohio. But she is better known as American singer and actor Wayne Newton's wife and they have been married for three decades.

Kathleen's parents are William J. McCrone and Marilyn Furman. Interestingly, her father was a federal Rocky River Municipal Court judge. She has two sisters, Mary and Tricia Clift. Mary passed away at 46 in 2009 after battling a heart attack.

How old is Wayne Newton's wife?

The wife of Wayne Newton, Kathleen McCrone's age, is 59 as of 2023. Her date of birth is reportedly 21 March 1964, and she was born in the United States of America.

No creditworthy information is available about her education, but for her to practice as a Civil and Criminal lawyer shows she is well educated.

Kathleen McCrone's job

McCrone is primarily known as a lawyer. She is also involved in her husband Newton's business ventures, such as the Wayne Newton Theater.

Wayne and his wife Kathleen at the official opening for the Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl Flamingo Las Vegas residency at The Cromwell Las Vegas. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Is Kathleen McCrone married?

Kathleen married Wayne Newton, a famous singer and entertainer, though it is not Newton's first marriage. Born Carson Wayne Newton on 3 April 1942 in Norfolk, Virginia, Wayne is reputed as one of the significant singers in the US from the mid-to-late 20th century.

Newton is one of the most iconic entertainers in Las Vegas, having been performing since 1963 in the state. He performed more than 30,000 solo shows in Las Vegas in 40 years.

How did Wayne Newton meet his current wife?

Wayne and Kathleen met during one of Wayne's Las Vegas performances in 1991. After two years of dating, they tied the knot on 9 April 1994. Their wedding reportedly was held at Wayne's ranch, Casa de Shenandoah.

The wife of Wayne Newton has defended him in several legal matters. One such was a lawsuit against him for sexual harassment and animal cruelty.

What is Wayne Newton's ethnicity?

His father was of Irish-Powhatan descent, and his mother of German-Cherokee ancestry. Despite speculations, it is unclear if his mother had Native American ancestry.

When did Wayne Newton's voice change?

Newton was known for his distinctive high-pitched voice for most of his career, but his voice somewhat lowered in the 1970s and 1980s.

The voice of the musician sounded different after releasing the fourth Daddy Don't You Walk So Fast. According to a post on Google Group, his voice sounds more like Harvey Firestein.

Kathleen McCrone's children

McCrone has a child with her husband, Wayne, though she is a stepmother to her husband's first child, Erin. Wayne had her when he married Elaine in 1976.

Lauren Ashley, Wayne Newton's daughter with Kathleen, was born in 2002, eight years after the lovebirds married. She was born through a surrogate mother whose identity is not public knowledge.

Kathleen and Wayne at the 31st Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner at The Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. Photo: Thos Robinson

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Wayne Newton's daughter Erin?

She suffered liver, kidney and respiratory failure when pregnant in the third trimester. Because of this, she delivered a baby boy via cesarean section. Unfortunately, too, she fell into a coma during delivery.

While doctors could not specify her condition, her stepmother, McCrone, said they are consistent with HELLP syndrome. This syndrome attacks the kidneys and liver, set in motion during pregnancy.

Kathleen McCrone's net worth

Net Worth Post's website shows her estimated net worth is $19 million. She made this from her litigation career. Her husband Wayne's net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $50 million.

Kathleen McCrone is a successful and influential woman who balances her roles as Wayne Newton's spouse with her career and social responsibilities gracefully and professionally. Her husband also prides in her support for his successful career, and she has stood by him in his trying moments.

