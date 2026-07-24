“They Can’t Take It Away”: Family of 25 Wins Bid to Return to Constantia Ancestral Home, SA Moved
- A Constantia family of 25 was evicted from the historic farm property they claim belongs to their ancestors
- After their eviction, the roof of a 60-year-old heritage cottage on the site was dismantled, prompting police to intervene
- The family and their legal team secured a temporary court order, calling it a major victory in their fight for the land
A Constantia family is refusing to back down. The 25-member family secured a temporary court order on 23 July 2026, allowing them to return to the Paris Fleur farm after being evicted from the property they say rightfully belongs to their ancestors. The situation escalated quickly after their removal. Workers began dismantling the roof of a 60-year-old heritage cottage located on the site. Police stepped in and halted all construction activity while the legal battle plays out in court.
The farm at the centre of a land dispute
Facebook account Newsroom ZA add that the property owner has argued that the cottage poses a health hazard, describing it as unoccupied and structurally unsound. The family and their legal representative see things very differently, calling the court ruling a significant win in what they describe as a David-and-Goliath fight over land ownership. The property carries deep historical significance for the family, who identify as Khoi descendants and maintain that the land was taken from their forebears. The temporary order gives them the right to return while ownership is formally determined.
Watch the family's victory reaction in the Facebook reel below:
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Mzansi reacts to the family's temporary victory
For many South Africans watching the story unfold, the case touches on broader questions about historical dispossession, heritage preservation and who gets to decide the fate of land with deep community roots.
User @Sue Brown said:
"I believe historical buildings must be preserved and renovated with care and official building permits."
User @Sedick Hartley wrote:
"All the land and homes must be returned to their rightful owners."
User @Zeid Baker commented:
"The land issue in this country remains unresolved. There is no political will to address this matter."
User @Bennie Jackson said:
"Take your land back, no matter how long it has stood still; the court has the final say. I support you."
User @Karen Kloppers added:
"Awesome stuff 👏."
User @Bennie Jackson also wrote:
"They can't take it away. You have proof, Khoi kinders. Our time has come."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za