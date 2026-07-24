A Constantia family of 25 was evicted from the historic farm property they claim belongs to their ancestors

After their eviction, the roof of a 60-year-old heritage cottage on the site was dismantled, prompting police to intervene

The family and their legal team secured a temporary court order, calling it a major victory in their fight for the land

A local family has won a temporary court order allowing them to return to land they claim belongs to their ancestors. Image: Newsroom ZA

Source: Facebook

A Constantia family is refusing to back down. The 25-member family secured a temporary court order on 23 July 2026, allowing them to return to the Paris Fleur farm after being evicted from the property they say rightfully belongs to their ancestors. The situation escalated quickly after their removal. Workers began dismantling the roof of a 60-year-old heritage cottage located on the site. Police stepped in and halted all construction activity while the legal battle plays out in court.

The farm at the centre of a land dispute

Facebook account Newsroom ZA add that the property owner has argued that the cottage poses a health hazard, describing it as unoccupied and structurally unsound. The family and their legal representative see things very differently, calling the court ruling a significant win in what they describe as a David-and-Goliath fight over land ownership. The property carries deep historical significance for the family, who identify as Khoi descendants and maintain that the land was taken from their forebears. The temporary order gives them the right to return while ownership is formally determined.

Watch the family's victory reaction in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the family's temporary victory

For many South Africans watching the story unfold, the case touches on broader questions about historical dispossession, heritage preservation and who gets to decide the fate of land with deep community roots.

User @Sue Brown said:

"I believe historical buildings must be preserved and renovated with care and official building permits."

User @Sedick Hartley wrote:

"All the land and homes must be returned to their rightful owners."

User @Zeid Baker commented:

"The land issue in this country remains unresolved. There is no political will to address this matter."

User @Bennie Jackson said:

"Take your land back, no matter how long it has stood still; the court has the final say. I support you."

User @Karen Kloppers added:

"Awesome stuff 👏."

User @Bennie Jackson also wrote:

"They can't take it away. You have proof, Khoi kinders. Our time has come."

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Source: Briefly News