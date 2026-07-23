Brother Bash posted a video questioning Cape Town's decision to sell the Good Hope Centre based solely on the highest bid

The leading bid of R135 million came from a Nigerian church, while the second-highest offer of R130 million included an affordable housing pitch

Cape Townians flooded the comments with strong opinions on what the historic venue should become instead

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The man on the left asked what should be done with Cape Town's Good Hope Centre. Image: Brother Bash

Source: Facebook

A Cape Town content creator has sparked a heated public debate after posting a video outside the Good Hope Centre, questioning the City of Cape Town's approach to selling off one of its most historic landmarks.

Brother Bash filmed the outdoor commentary clip standing in front of the building's striking arched facade, delivering a pointed critique of how the City evaluated bids for the iconic inner-city venue.

According to Brother Bash, the leading offer of R135 million came from a Nigerian church, though the deal has since run into trouble over insufficient bidding security. The second-highest bid, at R130 million, was submitted by a Muslim mosque, and it came packaged with a proposal for affordable housing development in the surrounding precinct. Brother Bash said he found that idea genuinely compelling.

His frustration centred on what he sees as a narrow, money-first approach to the sale. He said:

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"The city of Cape Town only takes into account the amount of money. There's no metrics to look at what it is doing for the city, what is it doing for the people of Cape Town. He argued that a city cannot measure the value of a historic site purely in rands. "Surely we can't just care about money. This is a historic site in a historic area, and I think we need to make sure that we give it back to the people of Cape Town."

Check out the Facebook reel below:

What should the Good Hope Centre become?

Cape Townians in the comments had no shortage of ideas. Some were nostalgic, others practical.

Girschwynn Johannes wrote:

"Goodhope was the place as a laatie. These outsiders (non-Kaapenaars) will never understand the fun we had as locals, FANTA Phat Jams, Battle of the Years, ABC African Battle Cry, Mass Youth Services, Jazz Festivals, WWE, World KSI Karate Champs, Depeche..."

Tammy Dykes pointed out a practical opportunity:

"Amazing architecture, the amount of water collection space on that building's roof, it could capture a huge amount of rainwater. Hope they included this in the infrastructure."

Amanda Smitsdorp said:

"It's an iconic landmark. It should reflect more of South African culture or arts, or even social development. The money generated from the business will likely leave the country regardless of the option chosen."

Aashiq Abarder offered a different perspective:

"They really do need more space for Friday Jumuah prayers in the inner city. The mosques are always overflowing onto pavements and even into roads on Fridays, so it will be better for everyone."

Charol Jacobs suggested:

"An old age home and a drug rehab and help centre for the poor."

Gerhard Rademeyer proposed:

"They should turn it into an exhibition hall as CTICC has overseas owners and tickets are too expensive for certain exhibitions."

Lucian Maasdorp simply noted:

"Kind of starting to like this guy more and more. He posts reels with actual information instead of spreading false information."

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Source: Briefly News