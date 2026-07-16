A German woman living in Cape Town filmed herself holding her medication locked inside a small security cage at a pharmacy

A pharmacist explained on LinkedIn that the cages help pharmacies stop theft and control wastage of expensive medicines

South Africans reacting online said the locked medication cages are common nationwide and exist in several countries abroad too

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: justcallmejasmin

Source: Instagram

A German woman living in Cape Town has shown how pharmacies guard medication. Jasmin filmed herself holding her own prescription locked inside a small metal cage. She said newcomers should not be alarmed by the unusual security measure.

Pharmacist breaks down why pharmacies use the cages

Jasmin’s video quickly spread online, drawing curious reactions from other South Africans. Many said they had never noticed or questioned the small locked boxes before. A pharmacist named Matladi Stanley Morapedi shared a detailed explanation on LinkedIn.

He said medication packages are small and easy for shoplifters to pocket. The cages act as a deterrent against theft inside busy pharmacy stores. Morapedi also said some customers open packaging and dump boxes on shelves.

Locking the medication first also prevents this kind of costly product wastage. He explained that many pharmacies sit inside larger supermarkets for customer convenience. Shoppers can grab their medicine and pay for everything together at the till.

Morapedi added that medical aid levies also influence which items get locked. Items are often released from the cage once medical aid fully covers the cost. He said some pharmacies have since switched to lock and key systems.

This followed customers finding ways to cut through the plastic cable ties. He said the cages remain misunderstood despite protecting both pharmacies and paying customers. Morapedi said independent pharmacies still face ongoing challenges in combating medicine theft nationwide.

South Africans quickly weighed in with their own experiences and observations. Several pointed out that the practice is not unique to Cape Town. Commenters said similar locked cages exist in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Germany, Australia, Japan and parts of the United States also use them.

One person said the security cages were introduced in the mid-2000s. This followed a noticeable rise in medication theft from pharmacy shelves nationwide. Another commenter joked that the cage reminded them of a rat trap.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News