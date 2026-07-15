South Africans were filmed helping a foreign shop owner pack up his spaza shop in Johannesburg

The Feed JHB shared the moment on Instagram, and it quickly caught attention online

The incident comes amid nationwide marches against illegal immigration led by groups like March and March

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Feed JHB

Source: Instagram

South Africans helped a foreign shop owner pack up his spaza shop in Johannesburg. The Feed JHB shared the moment on Instagram amid ongoing marches against illegal immigration.

Marches against illegal immigration continue

Community members carried boxes and stock out of the small shop together. They worked side by side with the shop owner as he prepared to leave. The exact location of the spaza shop has not been confirmed yet. It is also unclear exactly when the incident took place.

The moment comes as marches against illegal immigration continue across South Africa. Organisers under the March and March banner have led protests since early 2026. Demonstrators want government action against undocumented foreign nationals running local businesses. Marches have been planned for every Thursday until officials respond to demands.

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Thousands of foreign nationals reportedly left the country ahead of a 30 June deadline and continue to depart. Countries including Mozambique, Nigeria and Malawi helped repatriate some of their citizens home. Many foreign-owned spaza shops across South Africa have since shut their doors. Local entrepreneurs have started opening their own shops to fill the gap left behind.

South Africans online remain divided over the growing wave of shop closures. Some praised the community members for showing kindness during a tense situation. Others worried about elderly and low-income residents who depend on nearby shops. They fear having to travel further for basics like bread and milk.

Critics also questioned whether the movement targets illegal immigration or all foreign nationals. The debate around foreign-owned businesses in South Africa shows no signs of slowing down.

Watch the Instagram video here.

More about spaza shops

Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie confirmed the fatal shooting of spaza shop owner Umar on Assegaai Avenue in Bonteheuwel.

A young baker named Jody announced the launch of freshly baked sourdough bread at the Lekkers Stop Shop in Westridge.

Police arrested four suspects in Witbank on 9 July 2026 after spaza shops owned by foreign nationals were looted the previous night.

Source: Briefly News