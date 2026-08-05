Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to a resurfaced clip of Alex Iwobi detailing the shocking behind-the-scenes conditions of playing for Nigeria's Super Eagles

Iwobi revealed on the Beast Mode On Podcast that players sometimes booked their own flights, paid for upgrades, and even washed their own kits

Mzansi had a lot to say about the Nigerian national team's treatment of its players, with reactions ranging from sympathy to pointed jokes

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in after a Nigerian footballer shared their experience on the national team. Image: Molly Darlington/Copa, Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

A resurfaced clip of Premier League footballer Alex Iwobi has left Mzansi talking, after radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo shared his reaction to the Arsenal academy product's candid confession about life inside the Super Eagles camp.

The original interview aired on the Beast Mode On Podcast on 16 April 2026, but it got a second wind after X user @carter8f reshared it on Monday, 3 August 2026. By Tuesday, 4 August, Sizwe Dhlomo had weighed in, and the clip quickly lit up South African football Twitter.

What Alex Iwobi said about playing for Nigeria

Speaking in a relaxed podcast setting, surrounded by framed sports photographs and a football on the shelf beside him, Iwobi held nothing back. He described a national team environment where players routinely had to cover their own travel costs, including flight upgrades, just to stay comfortable on trips abroad.

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The conditions he described in Nigeria were particularly striking. He recalled sharing a hotel room with two other people, playing on a pitch that was half grass and half artificial turf, with parts of the astroturf spilling off the edges of the field. He also said players were expected to wash their own kits.

The coaching staff, he added, showed little patience for mistakes.

"If you make one bad pass, what is wrong with you now?" he recalled. He even described a teammate being made to run two laps after passing the ball off the pitch.

Despite all of this, Iwobi said the experience still felt oddly familiar. The food, including jollof rice, asaro, and yam with egg in the mornings, made him feel at home.

"I just felt like I was at home," he said.

See Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to the clip below:

Mzansi reacts to Alex Iwobi's confession

South Africans were quick to respond, with a mix of disbelief, humour and sympathy flooding the replies:

@nobula9 drew parallels closer to home:

"Same thing used to happen in Zimbabwe... The rich players would use their money to pay other players just to avoid a player strike... Players like Peter Ndlovu and Benjani would also book their own flights and help ZIFA pay players."

@Hlela_Lulubel was less sympathetic towards Nigeria's critics:

"This is sad, and his countrymen are always here trying to cook us while they have bigger problems to deal with."

@FollowMakhi wrote:

"This is unbelievable and sad at the same time. Nigerians must be ashamed of themselves."

@Moroanyane brought the jokes:

"But last year they were complaining about playing in Bloemfontein 🤣😭"

@SisiphoNgqosini could not believe the kit situation:

"Watchu mean washing your own kit?!?!✋🏾😭"

@Bearded_Mtho kept it short and biting:

"The giants they say 😩"

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Nigerians flexing their infrastructure

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to a viral post sharing an aerial photo of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

The original post by @Szymansk_ii was captioned 'This is not South Africa. This is Port Harcourt, Nigeria' on 22 July 2026.

Source: Briefly News