Musa Khawula re-shared footage of Julius Malema's wife, Mantwa Matlala, at an EFF event on 4 August 2026

The clip reignited speculation about the couple's marriage after Khawula was previously served with legal papers by Malema

South Africans weighed in with strong opinions on Mantwa's demeanour at the political gathering

Musa Khawula made fun of Mantwa Matlala's dance at EFF while Julius Malema was singing. Image: musakhawula

Source: Instagram

A video reshared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula on 4 August 2026 has thrown Julius Malema and Mantwa Matlala's marriage back into the spotlight, just weeks after Khawula was legally pressured to retract claims about the pair.

The footage, originally captured at an EFF event, shows Mantwa standing alongside EFF Deputy Secretary-General Leigh-Ann Mathys during what appears to be an energetic political gathering. While Malema was visibly animated, singing and chanting with the crowd, Mantwa's noticeably subdued movements caught the eye of many online viewers.

The clip had already gone viral on X on 2 August 2026, posted by user @Mditshwer with the caption: "Being Julius Malema's wife is embarrassing, hey 😫💔."

Khawula sharing the footage carries extra weight given the backstory. The blogger had previously alleged that Malema and Mantwa were heading for a divorce, a claim serious enough to prompt Malema to serve him with legal papers demanding a retraction. Khawula complied at the time, but his decision to resurface content tied to the couple has reignited the conversation on social media.

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Check out Musa's post below:

Mantwa's demeanour divides Mzansi

The clip drew sharply divided reactions from South Africans. Some viewers sympathised with Mantwa, reading her quiet presence as discomfort in a highly charged political setting. Others were less charitable, arguing she knew exactly what she signed up for when she married the fiery EFF leader.

@enoc84329 had little sympathy for Mantwa's situation, writing:

"It serves her well, she's getting what she deserves! No, she must sit back & enjoy the show!"

@Mthobisi_GR defended the couple:

"What if she's hurting? They're in a funeral for goodness sake."

Malema wins case against Khawula

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Julius Malema dragged Khawula to court and accused him of writing defamatory statements, he won the case.

The courts ruled in favour of Malema and ordered Khawula to pay up and retract his statements.

Source: Briefly News