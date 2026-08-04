Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned more than R44 million during its opening weekend, setting a new South African box office record

The Marvel blockbuster also posted a massive global debut, becoming the second-biggest worldwide opening of all time

Industry experts believe the film could surpass $2 billion globally if its strong momentum continues

Spider-Man: Brand New Day set a new South African opening weekend box office record. Image: Tom Holland

Source: Getty Images

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made history at South African cinemas after becoming the country's biggest opening weekend release ever. Citing Sony Pictures South Africa, the Tom Holland-led superhero film grossed more than R44 million in its first weekend, surpassing every previous opening weekend record at the local box office.

Spider-Man breaks South African cinema record

According to The Citizen, the film's impressive debut marks another milestone for Marvel's popular web-slinger. Released in late July 2026, Brand New Day attracted huge audiences across the country and generated widespread excitement among moviegoers.

While many praised the film, some cinema patrons also took to social media to complain about long queues and slower service caused by packed theatres.

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The Citizen reported that the record-breaking performance places the latest Spider-Man instalment ahead of every previous local opening weekend release.

See the movie trailer in the YouTube post below:

Global success mirrors local performance

Tom Holland's latest Marvel film enjoyed a historic debut at cinemas across South Africa. Image: Tom Holland and Zendaya

Source: Instagram

The film has also delivered an exceptional performance internationally. It reportedly earned around $360 million in North America, edging past Avengers: Endgame's domestic opening. Worldwide estimates place its opening weekend earnings between $927 million and $942 million, making it the second-largest global debut in cinema history behind Avengers: Endgame.

The blockbuster is already closing in on the $1 billion mark after only its opening weekend, underlining its popularity with audiences worldwide.

Experts predict even bigger earnings

According to industry analysts quoted by The Citizen, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could ultimately earn more than $2 billion globally. Strong reviews, an audience score of around 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and healthy ticket sales across major markets, including China, India and Latin America, are expected to keep the film's momentum going.

If those projections are realised, Brand New Day would rank among Marvel's biggest commercial successes and reinforce Spider-Man's position as one of the world's most bankable superheroes.

Mary Rivera dies aged 82

Recently Briefly News reported that Mary Rivera, the actress who played Ned Leeds' beloved grandmother, Lola, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died at the age of 82.

Rivera passed away in Honolulu in April after suffering a stroke and being placed on life support. Although she had only a brief role in the 2021 Marvel blockbuster, her warm performance made a lasting impression on fans, particularly within the Filipino community. She is survived by her husband, four children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Source: Briefly News