Mary Rivera, who appeared as Ned Leeds' Filipino grandmother in the 2021 Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, passed away on 15 April in Honolulu

The 82-year-old actress suffered a stroke, and doctors warned her family that her prognosis was poor even if she regained consciousness

Rivera's family made the heartbreaking decision to remove her from life support, with the actress later cremated

Mary Egida Rivera, who appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Ned’s Lola, has died. Image: TMZTV

Source: TikTok

Mary Rivera, the actress best known for her warm cameo as Ned Leeds' Filipino grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died. She was 82 years old. TMZ first broke the news, confirming that Rivera passed away on 15 April in Honolulu.

According to a family member who spoke to TMZ, Rivera suffered a stroke that left her in a critical condition. Doctors reportedly warned her loved ones that her prognosis would remain poor even if she came out of the coma, leaving the family with the agonising choice to remove her from life support. She was later cremated.

Rivera's Memorable Marvel Moment

Rivera's role in the 2021 blockbuster may have been brief, but it stuck with audiences. In one of the film's lighter moments, her character speaks to Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man in Tagalog, asking him to clear cobwebs from the ceiling while Ned translates. The scene became one of the film's most charming exchanges and earned Rivera a warm place in the hearts of Marvel fans worldwide.

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The family member told TMZ TV that Rivera was deeply proud of her appearance in the Marvel film. Her family had encouraged her to audition for the role, and landing it became one of her greatest personal achievements. Rivera is survived by her husband, Alejandro, her children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fans and followers pay their respects

News of Rivera's passing flooded social media with tributes. Many fans referred to her affectionately as 'Lola,' the Filipino word for grandmother.

Chudeezy_12 wrote:

"RIP Lola."

Salcflo8 said:

"Everyone, in honour of our spider Lola, we must find all the areas of our homes and clear our cobwebs. This is so sudden and sad. Stroke is no joke; it sucks what it can do to people"

Iya_112 shared:

"We were watching a Spiderman marathon and saw her scene today. 💔🙏🕊️"

Sebscribegram wrote:

"In honour of lola, I say we don't litter for a day. 🙏💐"

The.real_adaysha added:

"Aw, not Lola too!"

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Source: Briefly News