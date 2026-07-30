Kris Jenner's mother, MJ, died at 91, with official records confirming acute cardiopulmonary arrest as the immediate cause of death

The death certificate also listed acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer as contributing health conditions

Kris paid an emotional tribute to her late mother, describing MJ as the heart of the Kardashian-Jenner family

MJ Shannon's death certificate has confirmed the official cause of her passing at age 91. Image: Kris and MJ

Source: Instagram

Kris Jenner's late mother, Mary Jo MJ Shannon's cause of death has been confirmed nearly two weeks after her passing. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch announced her beloved mother's death on July 16, leaving fans and celebrities sending messages of support as the famous family mourned a woman who played a special role in their lives.

Death certificate confirms what led to MJ's passing

According to People, MJ died at the age of 91. Her death certificate states that the immediate cause of death was acute cardiopulmonary arrest. The official document also lists acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer as medical conditions that contributed to her death.

The publication reported that no autopsy was carried out and that MJ was cremated on July 23.

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Kris Jenner remembers her mother's lasting impact

When announcing the heartbreaking news, Kris shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, reflecting on the enormous influence her mother had on her life and their family. She described MJ as the family's heart, saying she taught them the importance of loving deeply, showing kindness and always being there for those they care about.

Kris also expressed gratitude for the childhood her mother gave her, adding that she spent her life trying to make MJ proud and would always cherish the memories they created together.

See the heartfelt tribute in the Instagram post below:

MJ leaves behind a lasting legacy

Kris Jenner paid an emotional tribute after the death of her mother, MJ Shannon. Image: Kris and MJ

Source: Instagram

Beyond being known to millions through Keeping Up with the Kardashians, MJ built a career of her own after founding the children's boutique Shannon & Co. in San Diego in 1980. Over the years, viewers grew fond of her warm personality during her appearances on the family's reality television series.

Just days after her passing, Kris honoured what would have been her mother's 92nd birthday with another touching Instagram message, saying she loved and missed her dearly. While the Kardashian-Jenner family continues to grieve, tributes from loved ones and fans alike reflect the lasting impact MJ had both on her family and on those who came to know her through television.

Kris honours beloved mom's lasting legacy

Recently Briefly News reported that Kris Jenner paid an emotional tribute to her late mother, Mary Jo MJ Shannon, following her death at the age of 91. Sharing heartfelt photos and memories on social media, Kris described her mom as her best friend, greatest supporter and a source of wisdom and strength for the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

She thanked MJ for the love and values she instilled in her children and grandchildren, saying her legacy will live on through the family she cherished.

Source: Briefly News