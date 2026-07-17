Kim Kardashian explained why her holiday photos appeared online after her grandmother's death

The reality TV star said the Instagram post had been scheduled before the family received the heartbreaking news

Kim later shared an emotional tribute, remembering MJ as her mentor, biggest supporter and closest confidant

Kim Kardashian explains holiday post after fans question timing following grandmother’s death. Image : Kim Kardashian

Source: Instagram

Kim Kardashian has responded after facing criticism over an Instagram post that appeared just hours after news broke that her beloved grandmother, Mary Jo, MJ Shannon, had died at the age of 91. Some social media users questioned why the reality TV star was posting holiday content during such a painful time, prompting Kim to clear up the misunderstanding and explain what had really happened.

Kim Kardashian explains holiday post timing

In a report by Yahoo!Life the reality TV start returned to the comments section of her lake life post to address the backlash. Kim explained that the vacation pictures had been scheduled days before her grandmother's passing, meaning they went live automatically during an incredibly emotional period for the family.

She said she had spent the previous week with her mother, Kris Jenner, and MJ, adding that her focus remained on supporting her loved ones.

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Kim also shared that the family would now spend the coming days honouring and celebrating her grandmother's life.

Heartfelt tribute to Grandma MJ

The publication also stated that not long after addressing the criticism, Kim posted a touching tribute dedicated entirely to MJ. She described her grandmother as one of the most important people in her life, calling her a close friend, trusted confidante and someone she could always turn to.

Kim reflected on the life lessons MJ passed down, saying her grandmother taught the family to always put family first. She also credited MJ with inspiring her work ethic after giving her a job at her San Diego store when she was younger.

Kim remembers MJ's lasting legacy

Kim Kardashian hours MJ's legacy. Image: Kim Kardashian

Source: Instagram

Kim Kardashian said MJ never stopped believing in her and constantly encouraged her to chase her ambitions. Kim added that her grandmother's strength, kindness and guidance helped shape the woman she has become. She ended the tribute by saying she finds comfort in believing MJ has reunited with other loved ones who passed away before her.

Kim also joked that her grandmother would probably still be keeping up with the family's Instagram posts from heaven through the secret social media account she was known to use.

See the whole tribute in the Instagram post below:

Kim dismisses split rumours with family getaway

Recently Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian has seemingly shut down ongoing breakup rumours by sharing a series of cheerful photos from a lakeside holiday with her family and close friends. The reality TV star captioned the post

"Favourite people,"

giving fans a glimpse of the relaxing getaway, which featured fun activities on the water and quality time with loved ones. Many social media users interpreted the post as a sign that Kim is focused on family and enjoying life, rather than addressing speculation surrounding her love life directly.

Source: Briefly News