American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently penned a sweet message to her mom, Kris Jenner

The businesswoman excitedly announced on her social media page that Kris was turning 70

Many netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt birthday wishes for Kim's mother

Birthday season is up, and the popular American socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her mother, Kris Jenner, as she marked another year around the sun.

On Thursday, 6 November 2025, the All Is Fair star excitedly announced that her mom was turning 70 on that day as she penned a heartfelt birthday message to Jenner on her Instagram page and also posted several pictures of them.

The message reads:

"HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON THE PLANET! There is no one more special in this whole world than you! You are so blessed with the most amazing family surrounded by so much love! You truly are superwoman and have been the absolute best role model just in the way you lead and live your life with such grace and compassion, and joy! I Wannabe just like you when I grow up and have always said this my whole life! I love you so much, Mom!"

See the post below:

Fans wished Kris Jenner a happy birthday

Shortly after Kim announced that her mother was turning a year older on social media, many of her fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

jeanshafiroff said:

"Happy happy birthday!! You look fabulous— and a good ( and very smart) woman!"

meggs_clausen wrote:

"The fact that your grandma gets to see her daughter turn 70 is so special."

mgcini_sibisi commented:

"Happy 70th birthday to Kris Jenner, we share the same birthday 🎂 🥳 it's also my 20th birthday 🎂 🥳 so happy birthday to us."

kail_nort responded:

"Omg she doesn’t look 70!!! We must protect Kris Jenner at all costs."

_dannaelbast replied:

"Imagine being 70 and looking that hot."

Khloe wished Kim Kardashian happy birthday

Just as Kim celebrated her mother on her special day, in October 2025, her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, had also penned her a sweet birthday message as she turned older.

She stated how incredible Kim is as her big sister and how she wishes her more success and blessings for years to come. The message reads:

"Happy Birthday to my sister, my best friend, my forever twin flame in chaos and greatness, @kimkardashian, where you go, I go. Every year, I’m in awe of how you continue to evolve. Somehow, you keep levelling up in strength, grace, wisdom, and heart. You’ve always been powerful, but lately it feels like you’ve tapped into an even deeper layer of yourself, calmer yet more unstoppable, grounded yet still dreaming bigger than ever," the message reads.

