American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently wished her sister, Kim, a happy birthday

The socialite penned a heartfelt message on her social media page as her sister turned 45

Kanye West's ex-wife celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, 21 October 2025

Khloe Kardashian celebrates Kim K's 45th birthday. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS

Source: Getty Images

Yup, Libra season is upon us, and many popular Libras have been celebrating another year around the sun, and one of them was the American reality TV star and socialite Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, 21 October 2025, the businesswoman turned 45, and her sister Khloe Kardashian, who was banned from the Met Gala, penned a very heartfelt and sweet message to her sister as she celebrates a special day in her life that comes once a year.

Kardashian and the popular rapper Doja Cat share the same birthday, as the Pain The Town Red hitmaker turned 30.

In the message, Khloe stated how Kim K has always been her ride or die sister and that every year she is amazed at how she evolves and becomes a better woman.

"Happy Birthday to my sister, my best friend, my forever twin flame in chaos and greatness, @kimkardashian, where you go, I go. Every year, I’m in awe of how you continue to evolve. Somehow, you keep levelling up in strength, grace, wisdom, and heart. You’ve always been powerful, but lately it feels like you’ve tapped into an even deeper layer of yourself, calmer yet more unstoppable, grounded yet still dreaming bigger than ever," the message reads.

The star further mentioned how Kim always gives to the people around her and shows up whenever she is needed:

"You give so much of yourself to everyone around you. You show up for your family, your friends, your work, your dreams, and you do it all with that signature Kimberly magic that makes everything seem effortless (even though I know it’s not). You’re the definition of showing up fully for life. And yes, you’re still the baddest of them all.



"Thank you for being my safe place, my biggest inspiration, my constant laugh, my gossip aficionado and my ride-or-die. You already know, I’ve got you in every lifetime. No matter where life takes us, I’ll always be right there cheering, protecting, and loving you through it all. You and me forever, kiddo. Happy birthday, my spectacular stunning sister "

See the post below:

Fans wish Kim K a happy birthday

Many netizens couldn't help but wish the socialite a happy birthday on social media. Here's what they had to say below:

truthbyamanda said:

"This birthday message was so beautiful 😍 what a blessing to have sisters."

malika wrote:

"Dynamic duo indeed. Happy birthday to your sister Kimmie!"

vanessalee_rn mentioned:

"The way you both care for each other!"

alwaysjulio_ responded:

"I’m here for the same reasons you write birthday wishes to your family 😍😍😍😍 @khloekardashian happy birthday Kim K @kimkardashian."

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday. Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News