Khloe Kardashian Slams Claims She Got Banned from Prestigious Met Gala

A fan wanted to know if Khloe Kardashian did not show up at the Met Gala because she had been banned

The celebrity made it clear to the fan and the world that she is not banned from the popular fashion event, the Met Gala

Khloe's sisters and other people close to her attended the 2021 Met Gala but she was missing in action

Kim Kardashian's younger sister Khloe has strongly distanced herself from claims that she was banned from the popular Met Gala.

Khloe Kardashian did not attend the 2021 Met Gala. Photo: Khloe Kardashian.

Fans' curiosity

The socialite while answering questions from her fans on Instagram made it clear that she was not banned from attending the star-studded Met Gala.

In an Instagram chit chat between Khloe and her random fan seen by Briefly News, the lass vehemently turned down claims she did not attend the fashion gale because of her ban.

"Khloé now that you are online please tell of the Met Gala rumours are true because I’ll burn that dinosaurs bones @khloekardashian please clarify thank you,’' a random Twitter user wrote.

In a quick rejoinder, Khloe wrote:

''Absolutely not true."

Her response put to rest claims that the Kardashian beauty had been barred from taking part in the popular fashion event.

Khloe missing in action at the Met Gala

Briefly News understands the claims started going round because the Good American founder has never graced the red carpet for the star-studded event, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Following Khloe's several misses at the event, netizens concluded that she may have snubbed it because Anna Wintour did not feel she was famous enough to attend.

Khloe's absence from the event did not come as a surprise to many since the Vogue editor-in-chief had earlier not deemed any member of the Kardashian family worthy of joining other A-list names at the fundraiser event.

Khloe's fam stops the show at the Met Gala

Khloe may have missed in action but as Briefly News earlier reported some of her family members such as Kim showed up at the event and even killed the show while at it.

It should be noted Kim is not the only Kardashian who showed support to the Met Gala as her other sister Kylie has also took part in the Met Ball in recent years.

However, the likes of Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have become staples for the Met Ball in recent years.

