Kim Kardashian and Maybe Kanye West Attend Met Gala Together, Peeps Speculate

Peeps have been speculating whether Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala on Monday with her estranged hubby Kanye West

Kimye fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on a snap of the reality TV star posing next to a mystery man in a mask

The man looked like the Donda rapper but reports state that the person who stood next to Kim was Balenciaga's creative director, Demna Gvasalia

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fans have taken to social media to speculate whether their faves attended the Met Gala together on Monday night, 13 September.

A mystery man, who was in a masked ensemble, accompanied the reality TV star at this year's star-studded event. The man looked similar in shape to the Donda rapper.

Kim Kardashian and maybe Kanye West attended the Met Gala together. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The snap of the man and Kim has divided Twitter users with some saying it was definitely Kanye while other questioned the man's looks.

Check out some of the reactions to the snap below:

@Dee_oritval wrote:

"I just knew Kim's look was inspired by her husband... Kim loves showing face but hey they are adhering to Covid regulations."

@DeAngelisRachel commented:

"Kim and Kanye West, her hips don't lie."

@seanrammalo said:

"Is that Kanye? But the nose and lips looks like that of a white guy."

@VioletDetorres wrote:

"I wish they looked like that all the time."

@israanourr added:

"It's not Kanye!! They are divorced right?! Idc actually."

E! News reports that a source exclusively told the publication that the US rapper didn't attend the fashion extravaganza. The publications said the person who stood by Kim's side was designer Demna Gvasalia. He is the creative director of Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly working on their relationship

In other news, Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have sparked speculation about their ongoing divorce after recreating their wedding during the listening party for Kanye's album Donda.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, there is a chance that the two, who have four children together, could get back together. While their divorce proceedings are still ongoing, Kim might withdraw the divorce petition.

A key driving factor that might see the couple, popularly known as Kimye, reunite is their kids. The source said that they both want what is best for their children.

