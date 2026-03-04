President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Mosiuoa "Terror" Lekota following his passing on 4 March 2026

The president noted the contributions that the anti-Apartheid icon made during the country's fight for democracy

South Africans took to social media to express their admiration and gratitude for Lekota's sacrifices in the struggle

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Mosiuoa Lekota following his passing. Image: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/ Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - A patriot, freedom fighter, and servant of the people. That’s how President Cyril Ramaphosa described Mosiuoa "Terror" Lekota, the prominent anti-apartheid activist who passed away at the age of 77.

Lekota, who co-founded the Congress of the People (COPE), passed away on 4 March 2026 at a Johannesburg hospital after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Reflecting on Lekota’s role in the fight for freedom and as a stalwart of the African National Congress, Ramaphosa said his life story was intertwined with the country’s journey of struggle and the realisation of democracy.

Ramaphosa will be remembered for his patriotism

Addressing his passing, Ramaphosa said Lekota’s life was one of resilience, courage, and steadfast belief in justice.

“We will remember Mosiuoa for his patriotism, his intellect, and his personable nature, and we will continue to work for the inclusive, non-racial South Africa for which he sacrificed so much and worked so passionately,” the president said.

He noted that Lekota was instrumental in the establishment of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), which has added a new dimension of democratic inclusion to the country’s parliamentary system.

Ramaphosa highlights Lekota’s service to the country

Ramaphosa said the government also valued Lekota’s service to his home province of the Free State and to the armed forces and national security.

Apart from being the National Chairperson of the ANC, he also became the Premier of the Free State in the democratic era, from 1994 to 1996. He was also the inaugural Chairperson of the NCOP from 1997 to 1999 and served as the Minister of Defence in 1999 until 2008.

Mosiuoa Lekota left the African National Congress to co-found the Congress of the People (COPE). Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

South Africans praise Lekota

Social media users commented on Ramaphosa’s statement following Lekota’s passing, paying tribute to the former minister.

Avhasei Collen Maiyana said:

“His contribution to the liberation struggle cannot go unnoticed.”

Promise Malape Mohlala stated:

“RIP, comrade. You have done a lot for this country. Thank you for your sacrifice in the fight against Apartheid.”

Lubabalo Grootboom noted:

“He was one guy who had the decency to step away from the ANC the moment he realised they've lost the plot. Unlike Mbeki, Zuma, Ramaphosa and Motlhanthe. They all want to make us believe that they are the better ones, who still have a moral compass. Whereas they are all bad potatoes in a sack. May his soul rest in peace.”

Rush Tower Musah stated:

“A great loss to the South African people and politicians. May his soul rest in peace.”

Noble Thabo Magutshwa said:

“Rest easy, warrior, victor and conqueror. I remember how you made it very easy for me to do my job with you in the Free State, one of many times. Your hospitality was amazing.”

