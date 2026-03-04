COPE Founder Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota Dies at Age 77
- Mosiuoa "Terror "Lekota, who is the founder of the Congress of the People (COPE), has died after a short illness
- The party confirmed that Lemota, who resigned from politics in 2025, had been battling with his health and passed away on 4 March
- Lekota was a senior member of the African National Congress during the era of former President Thabo Mbeki, but broke away to form COPE
GAUTENG — The Congress of the People (COPE) has confirmed that Mosiuoa "Terror" Lekota, the party's founder, died on 4 March 2026.
According to News24, Lekota, who resigned from politics the previous year, had been battling with his health since he left politics. The party confirmed that Lekota died after a period of illness and said the family requested privacy during this time.
COPE leader Teboho Loate conveyed the party's condolences. Lekota formed the party in 2008 after leaving the African National Congress, where he had served as chairperson under former President Thabo Mbeki.
This is a developing story.
