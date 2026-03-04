Radio personality Xoliswa Zondo bid farewell to South African anti-Apartheid revolutionary Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick Lekota on Wednesday, 4 March 2026

Zondo took to her social media this week to pay tribute to the Cope leader, who was 77 years old

South Africans joined the 5FM star on social media to pay tribute to Lekota

5FM radio personality Xoliswa Zondo remembers Mosiuoa Lekota. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Popular 5FM radio personality Xoliswa Zondo and social media users paid tribute to Mosiuoa Lekota, who passed away on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

The 77-year-old politician, who was the leader of the Congress of the People party (COPE), died after a long illness at a hospital in Johannesburg.

The radio personality paid tribute to the politician on her X account on 4 March 2026.

"Rest in peace, Ntate Mosiuoa Lekota," she wrote.

South Africans bid farewell to Lekota

@__karjo responded:

"Condolences to the Lekota family and all who worked with him. May he rest in peace."

@DDT_PM said:

"Mosiuoa Lekota will be remembered as a liberation veteran who later took the bold step of leaving the ANC to co-found COPE. For a moment in 2009, COPE showed that South African politics could be reshaped by leaders willing to challenge the dominant order."

@great_lindo wrote:

"The man who lifted the curtain and exposed a sellout who collaborated with the apartheid government to send comrades to Robben Island."

@luyolomkentane reacted:

"Thanks for all your struggles and sacrifices to make South Africa a better place for all, Ntate Terror Lekota. May your soul rest in eternal, perfect peace."

@iammadlamini replied:

"Oh, my dad would be so sad, lucky he died first. May his soul rest easy."

@ndgwah wrote:

'May his soul rest in peace. We will never know why Cupcakes said he instilled communist ideas in his head. Why was he not in the list for Robbin Island?"

@tsheole15 responded:

"Lekota was a good person; he didn't deserve to die now."

@CleanPolitics reacted:

"It is with sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Mosiuoa Lekota. My sincere condolences to his family and Comrades. His character was shaped by the ANC stalwarts before founding Cope in 2009. - Lynda Odenndaal."

@Mtho_Sibiya wrote

"Lekota will always be remembered for exposing that Oppenheimer stooge Cyril Ramaphosa as an Apartheid Spy."

@Markosonke1 said:

"Rest easy, Comrade. In 2023, there were already rumours and predictions about your death, with some wishing you were gone. Today, the news has finally arrived. History will judge the legacy, but for now, may he rest in peace."

@Siboguzzman replied:

"Life ends, but the waves he made keep moving. Rest easy, the world will remember the fire you carried."

@MhlengSah reacted:

"I hope he died having forgiven those who wronged him there at ANC because we all know COPE was formed out of anger. RIP to the man."

Radio personality Xoliswa Zondo bids farewell to Mosiuoa Lekota. Image: @COPE_RSA

