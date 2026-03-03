Radio personality Rozanne McKenzie bids farewell to late SA's Got Talent Ian von Memerty

McKenzie shared a photo of the veteran TV personality on her social media account this week

South Africans took to social media this week to bid farewell to the Strictly Come Dancing SA's host

Radio personality Rozanne McKenzie bids farewell to Ian von Memerty.

Popular Jacaranda FM radio personality Rozenne McKenzie bid farewell to TV personality Ian von Memerty, who passed away on 23 February 2026.

The Strictly Come Dancing SA host reportedly ended his life on Monday, 23 February 2026, at 3 am at a hotel in Johannesburg.

Von Memerty, who was also known as a judge of SA’s Got Talent, made headlines this week when his last video was posted on 24 February 2026, after he passed away.

The Jacaranda FM radio personality shared a photo of herself and the late TV personality on her Instagram account on Monday, 2 March 2026.

"20 years ago, someone took a chance on me. It changed my life. Everything that has happened to me subsequently is because of this guy. You could never know how grateful I am to you, Ian von Memerty. You will be missed. Rest now. Thank you, " she wrote.

Social media users bid farewell to the TV personality

Cindy_poluta responded:

"Sending you huge hugs."

Jacques_tomlinson_official wrote:

"One cannot even begin to quantify his talent and contribution over all these years. Still shocked! ❤️"

Kanetdekretser said:

"Big hugs ❤️❤️❤️."

Nolwazinkwandla reacted:

"I am so sorry, Roz. ❤️ I was just talking to another friend who knew Ian, and we were saying how difficult this is for those left behind. Hope he's at peace now."

Diane Wilson wrote:

"After completely agreeing with everything Ian von Memerty said and planned with understanding and compassion, once the deed had been done, I began to question why I felt so dreadfully uncomfortable and full of doubt. I believe in euthanasia, but this was far from euthanasia: this was similar to women who had their brea*ts removed because their mothers had had brea*t cancer; just in case. My biological mother had brea*t cancer, bowel cancer, tuberculosis, bronchial asthma, and every phobia you can imagine. She died at 66. I am 85 and have not had ANY of those illnesses. So I decided to stop the work I loved in my late 70s because I recognised that I was no longer at my best, but I wasn't 61 for heaven's sake. In those last videos of his, I did not detect a decline of any sort in his bearing or personality. In other words, my senses are telling me he was far too young for a decision of that magnitude."

Shannynfourie

"Such a special man and a very special time for all of us in that show! You and I, the two ladies from Cape Town, joining the rest in Joburg, our very first show out of college. Thank you, Ian, for your light, your laughter, a smile that could uplift and transform any room, and for taking a chance on two very fresh faces, paving the way for both our careers. Rest in peace, maestro 🙏🏻🎭🎵💛✨."

Lollysonmez responded:

"Ah, Rozi! I am so sad😢."

Jacaranda FM radio star Rozanne McKenzie bids farewell to Ian von Memerty.

