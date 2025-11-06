Talented photographer and Egoli actor, Phillip Henn's cause of death has been confirmed

Henn, who starred on popular Afrikaans soapies Egoli and Binnelanders, passed away on Wednesday, 5 November 2025

South Africans and fans of the talented actor took to social media this week to pay tribute to the 63-year-old star

'Egoli' actor Phillip C. Henn's cause of death confirmed

Well-known actor Phillip Henn, who starred in popular M-Net soapie Egoli, has passed away at the age of 63.

Henn, who starred opposite former 7de Laan actor Francois Lensley on Binnerlanders, died in his home in the Eastern Cape province.

The 63-year-old actor also acted alongside late Binnelanders star Bradley Olivier on the kykNET soapie.

TVSA reports that Henn passed away in his home in Tzitzikama on Wednesday, 5 November 2025. after suffering from a bleeding in the brain.

According to Teeveetee, the actor fell on Sunday, 2 November 2025, at a house in Oesterbaai in the Eastern Cape and was taken to a hospital in Gqeberha.

The actor's sister, Jeanne Henn, has reportedly shared with the media that her famous brother suffered from some type of attacks over the previous 10 days due to a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Henn, who is known for his role as Johann Vorster on Egoli, reportedly underwent a 9-hour-long heart bypass surgery in May 2024.

The actor also starred on ETV's Afrikaans telenovela Kelders van Geheime, portrayed the roles of Chris van Deventer in Binnelanders, and Eben Swanepoel in Suidooster.

The Eastern Cape-based actor was a photographer and the author of a novel, titled 500 Myl, which was published in 2019.

Entertainment blogger Thinus confirmed on his X account on Thursday, 6 November 2025, that the star was 63 years old when he passed away.

South Africans react to Henn's death

Charmaine Swarts reacted:

"Wow, this is a big shock. May God strengthe his family and friends."

Neil Holland wrote:

"Oh no. I worked with him on Egoli."

Frieda Nelson Potgieter said:

"This is very sad."

Ernst Kotze replied:

"It was a big shock when I heard yesterday. Strengths to his 2 sisters. I found him and his sister in our Spar. He still said that he was jogging again. Good luck to his family."

Chrissie Vandeveter responded:

"This is very sad. I am wishing the strengths of the family."

Magriet Louw wrote:

"Oh, this is sad."

'Egoli' star Phillip C. Henn has passed away. Images: Magda Van Rensburg and Daleen Wiegmans

