Fana Mokoena, Abdul Khoza and More Star in Thrilling Showmax Movie ‘Masinga: The Calling’
- Actors Fana Mokoena, Abdul Khoza and Ernest Ndlovu were cast in an upcoming movie
- The trio stars in a thrilling Showmax film called Masinga: The Calling, along with a diverse group of South African stars, offering suspense and loads of drama, and fans are excited to see what's to come
- Supporters flooded social media with their reactions to the official trailer, counting down to what is expected to be a blockbuster
South African actors Fana Mokoena, Abdul Khoza and Bab'Ernest Ndlovu are set to star in an upcoming Showmax movie, Masinga: The Calling.
On Thursday, 6 November 2025, the popular streaming service shared a nail-biting teaser, officially sharing the announcement as the movie officially makes its streaming debut since first premiering in 2024.
"He left Interpol, but the mission followed him home. #MasingaTheCalling is coming to Showmax."
The trailer follows the mission of a London-based, African-born Interpol agent, Masinga (played by Nigerian-British actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim), who returns to his home country to investigate an international crime involving a sex-trafficking ring.
He is later confronted by his dark past, driven by black magic, his apparent strong psychic abilities and the memory of his family's dark history.
Abdul Khoza, despite having announced his exit from the film industry, stars as a kingpin in the trafficking ring, while Bab'Ernest takes on the role of Hakeem's sickly father.
Decorated actor-turned-politician Fana Mokoena stars as a spiritual leader in the nail-biting thriller.
The Mark Engels-directed movie also features film stars Warren Masemola, Mbuso Khoza, Shamilla Miller, and Tsotsi actor Kenneth Nkosi, offering a wealth of award-winning and internationally recognised South African acting talent.
With the premiere date set for 5 December, fans have begun flooding the comment section with reactions to the thrilling trailer, anticipating a landmark South African film that merges high-stakes crime with gripping paranormal suspense.
Watch the Masinga: The Calling trailer below.
Fans erupt over Masinga: The Calling trailer
Social media users are anticipating nothing less than drama, suspense, and dramatic plot twists all wrapped into one blockbuster movie. Read some of their comments below.
vee_66 was eager:
"When? Tell us quickly, please."
minenhle.emkay_zikhali said:
"This film is amazing, you won't regret watching it. I remember seeing its premiere at the @durbaninternationalfilmfest last year."
sgmsibi cheered:
"Congratulations to my ninjas, @abdul_khoza and @papanaopite."
check__tattoo was impressed:
"Straight up good!"
phumzilehadebe-yu5bw was proud:
"You see now, you are coming alright."
Annie Mthembu speaks on her reality TV comeback
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Annie Mthembu speaking about her decision to return to reality TV after her unexpected exit.
The former Real Housewives of Durban star took fans by surprise when she suddenly announced her exit from television, citing mental and professional reasons behind her choice.
In a recent interview, Annie shared the real reason she decided to leave the spotlight, as well as what influenced her epic comeback in an upcoming series.
