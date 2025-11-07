The HughFest has returned for 2025, and an exciting lineup of entertainers has been released

The date and the venue for this musical spectacle have also been disclosed, and Hugh Masekela fans are in for a treat

Since 2013, the event has honoured the late Masekela's legacy by uniting some of Mzansi's top performers

The list of performers for the HughFest 2025 has been released. Image: Micasamusic, Shekinahhd

Source: Instagram

HughFest is said to be going bigger and better this year. The show is making its return in 2025, and they are offering a compelling lineup.

Founded in 2013, the event has been honouring the late Hugh Masekela's strong legacy through music and heritage.

What to expect at HughFest 2025

According to TshisaLIVE, the date and the venue for the show have been released. Fans can expect the musical genius of Shekhinah, the award-winning groups The Soul Brothers, Mi Casa, and Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba, and lastly The Brother Moves On to grace the stage.

Taking place on Sunday, 30 November at the Nirox Sculpture Park, fans should expect a night to remember.

For the past 12 years, Masekela's family has been working tirelessly to carry on the legend's legacy. Speaking to the news publication, the co-founder of this event and the daughter of the late star Pula Masekela said they are looking to grow bigger.

“Founded in 2013, HughFest is a legacy project that continues to evolve, captivate and create community,” she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, his nephew Mabusha Masekela said, “It’s been a journey of African identity and heritage, a celebration of family, friends and art in a beautiful natural setting.”

The HughFest 2025 has been operating since 2012. Image: Hugh Masekela

Source: Getty Images

Hugh Masekela celebrated on heavenly birthday

Talented Afrosoul singer Berita took to social media to honour her late collaborator on his 85th heavenly birthday. She shared a very heartwarming message on social media, where she honoured the late legend's musical legacy.

Taking to Twitter (X), she posted a video clip of the song Mwana Wa Mai, which came about through the collaborative efforts with Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi. As someone who had the opportunity and pleasure of working with these stars, Berita showed them love.

"Celebrating the legacy of Bra Hugh Masekela. Today, we honour the iconic Bra Hugh Masekela, a legend in African Music. Let’s keep his spirit alive through the music he gifted us. Grateful to have worked with both him and the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi on Mwana wa Mai," she gushed.

Black Panther star Connie Chiume honoured

In a previous report from Briefly News, the late South African actress Connie Chiume received the lifetime achievement award posthumously. At the recent Directors Guild of South Africa, Chiume was honoured with a major award, which spoke of her excellence.

Her late son said in part, "Thank you to the director's guild, SA. In honour of her, this award will be her 44th award in total awards she's received in her career. This icon passed away on 6th August 2024 and was accorded a Special Provincial funeral by the President."

Source: Briefly News