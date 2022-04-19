South African singer and former Bongo Maffin lead singer, Thandiswa Mazwai has taken to Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures of herself and iconic jazz singer Hugh Masekela

Thandiswa Mazwi also known as KingTha paid tribute to Hugh and shared that she and Hugh have toured the United States and Europe together

The singer says she misses the wisdom that the late Hugh Masekela had and his love and kindness

South African singer and songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to iconic jazz artist Mr. Hugh Masekela with a series of photos the two took over the years at international shows while Hugh was still alive. The African jazz singer passed away in January 2018 at the age of 79, and the country was moved by losing such a phenomenal singer who played a huge role in the South African music industry.

Thandiswa Mazwai paid a tribute to iconic jazz artist Hugh Masekela with an emotional Instagram post.

Source: Getty Images

Thandiswa's emotional tribute came in a few ago today and in the first frame of her post is a picture where she did a short interview with Hugh for her archive. The rest of the pictures are from when Mazwai and Hugh began touring internationally together, in London, Miami, and Europe. King Tha began the caption to her post by reminiscing on the old days and giving her followers a background story of the nickname she was given by Hugh Masekela.

"Sometimes you look at a series of pictures and you witness a joy you haven’t felt since. Missing uncle Hugh today, or as he would say, Unka Wu. He called me Mr. Mawazi because of a funny story I told him about how people mispronounced my name. I miss the wine and food dates. The jokes until you cried! The sh*t talking! The wisdom! The deep deep kindness and love! The mischievous spirit! The dirty mouth."

South African celebrities and followers of Thandiswa flooded the comment section to share their favourite songs and fondest memories of the late Jazz artist with @fancy_bebe saying:

"Marketplace is my favorite song by the Ol'man. A greatest love story ever told by an African."

@thembisak said:

"Missed him so much the other day, too. Conchita was on repeat all day"

@kimmi_za said:

"60 is my absolute favourite album its hard to pick a track. From Mgewundini, Fela,Nomalizo Etc I cant skip a track."

South African singer @unathi.co said:

"Unka Wu. Thank YOU for the music and the memories Tha"

@tee_kytee said:

"So many great tracks - Stimela, Thanayi, No more crying, Chileshe and many others."

@neyeson said:

"Stimela! He reminded me so much of my own father that whenever I would be missing my dad (not deceased just lives far away) I’d play his music all day"

@merinhoxhanga added:

"You know him very well and indeed he was a great legend"

Source: Briefly News