Thandiswa Mazwai joined the incredibly talented Somi to honour legendary South African singer Miriam Makeba with The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba

The show, which was planned in honour of Mama Africa, was held at Apollo Theatre in New York City

Taking to Instagram, Thandiswa Mazwai said she was grateful to be a part of the great initiative to celebrate and honour Miriam Makeba

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thandiswa Mazwai recently joined Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Somi in a show organised to honour the late great Miriam Makeba.

Mazwai was one of the special guests at Somi's album launch at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem. Somi wanted to honour Makeba and her role in influencing African culture. She premiered Dreaming Zenzile in early 2022, along with a tribute album, Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba, in early March.

Thandiswa Mazwai joins singer Somi in paying tribute to the late Miriam Makeba. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Miriam Makeba, also known as Mama Africa, is popular for hits such as Pata Pata, Malaika and The Click Song.

The singer took to Instagram to show gratitude to Somi not only for honouring Miriam Makeba with her album but also for including her in the show. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Getting ready… big love to @somimusic for her beautiful vision to honour mama Makeba in this way. Also big love to @diannereeves who is incredibly gracious. And to my sister @msaki_za whom I am really enjoying on this trip."

Somizi shows love to Khanyi Mbau following explicit scene that left tongues wagging on The Wife

Outspoken media personality Somizi has shared his views on Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba's trending raunchy scene on The Wife. Mzansi's jaws dropped after the scene that became the talk of the town.

Peeps flooded social media to weigh in on the short clip. Many said the scene was too explicit for TV. Others even questioned Mbau's morals for agreeing to bare it all on television.

IdolsSA judge Somizi has also reacted to the video. According to TimesLIVE, SomG blasted those who criticised the Red Room actress for double standards. He said that people applaud international actors when they do explicit scenes but drag local stars for the same.

Source: Briefly News